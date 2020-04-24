Judge Pirro: Newsom's 'unemployment benefits' for illegal immigrants not allowed under law

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Judge Jeanine Pirro weighed in Friday on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s effort to use taxpayer money to help illegal immigrants during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This effort on his part is really his own effort to make a slush fund for illegals because state and federal law actually bars what he calls these unemployment benefits to illegals,” Pirro told “Fox & Friends.”

Newsom announced on April 15 his plans to give cash payments to adult immigrants living illegally in the state to help them weather the coronavirus crisis.

The plan, which would use a mix of taxpayer money and charitable donations from corporations and philanthropists, will give 150,000 adults $500 each during the coronavirus outbreak, the governor said.

California has had an estimated 2 million immigrants living in the country illegally. They have not been eligible for the $2.2 trillion stimulus package approved by Congress last month, which pledged cash payments to most Americans while boosting unemployment benefits by $600 per week.

Taxpayers would be kicking in $75 million for the money, while a group of charities has committed to raising another $50 million for a total of $125 million. A group of charities already has donated $5.5 million for the fund, including the Emerson Collective, Blue Shield of California Foundation, the California Endowment, the James Irvine Foundation, the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative and an anonymous donor.

Pirro said that Newsom’s efforts to provide unemployment benefits to illegals is “improper.”

Pirro said he was just trying to "make sure that he continues to have good relations with the immigrants who are illegal in this country and it is just plain illegal.”

Fox News' Andrew O'Reilly contributed to this report.