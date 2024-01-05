Judge Pirro asks why Jeffrey Epstein documents were under seal: 'What was the government's benefit?'

Judge Jeanine Pirro joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to discuss "Jeffrey’s Book of Names," a new Fox Nation special on the vast unsealing of court documents containing names of Jeffrey Epstein's associates. Pirro asked what the "benefit" was to the government of having the names sealed for many years.



JEFFREY EPSTEIN DOCUMENTS: FIVE REVELATIONS IN GHISLAINE MAXWELL LAWSUIT

JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: It was 2011 when Bill Clinton goes into Vanity Fair and threatens them and says, we don't want you to write this story. Here's the important part: it was in 2000 – 2007 that he was convicted in Florida of soliciting a minor for prostitution. So at that point, he was a convicted pedophile, a sex offender. And yet Bill Clinton is still fighting for him. Here's the interesting thing: these names are names that have been out there in the public for a bit, but now there's a little more window dressing that we have. Bill Clinton going in and saying, don't write this story, Vanity Fair. Why? It kind of makes you wonder how he got that great deal from the federal government that gave Epstein and his co-defendants immunity in perpetuity. Was Bill Clinton behind that as well, with the Justice Department taking that case away from the local D.A. and then sending it back after they literally let the statute of limitations run out?

Fifty times Bill Clinton is mentioned in just these papers alone. Then you've got Stephen Hawking … who even thought about that? … Epstein tells Maxwell, tell the girls that they would pay him whatever we need to pay them to not talk about Stephen Hawking and the sex or orgy with young girls. So then there's even more window dressing. David Copperfield, remember he was accused previously of sexual assault before this. And he says to one of the girls, he said, did you know that you girls are being paid to find other girls? So there's more window dressing that's coming out with this. And every day we're getting more releases. The question is, why were these names sealed? Why didn't we know about it? What was the government's benefit in sealing these names?

JEFFREY EPSTEIN ALLEGEDLY SAID BILL CLINTON 'LIKES' YOUNG GIRLS, DOCUMENTS REVEAL

Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre said former President Clinton walked into the offices of Vanity Fair and threatened them not to write sex trafficking articles about the now-deceased financier.

In an email to journalist Sharon Churcher, Giuffre discussed her book when she mentioned that she researched the magazine after she was told they wanted to write about her.

"When I was doing some research into VF yesterday, it does concern me what they could want to write about me considering that B.Clinton walked into VF and threatened them not to write scx-trafficing (sic) articles about his good friend J.E.," the email states. "Should I be asking what is this story pertaining to?"

Vanity Fair has denied the allegation.

Clinton spokesperson Angel Urena has said Clinton and Epstein did not have a close personal relationship. He pointed to his 2019 statement regarding Epstein, saying that Clinton last had contact with Epstein 20 years ago.

In an email to Ghislaine Maxwell , Epstein offered to reward any of Giuffre’s friends and family who would come forward to disprove her allegations, including one about an alleged underage orgy involving Stephen Hawking.