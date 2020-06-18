Juan Williams: Bolton tell-all book 'unlikely to shake' Trump's base, but 'something has to break through'

"The Five" co-host Juan Williams predicted Thursday that the claims made about President Trump in former National Security Adviser John Bolton's forthcoming tell-all memoir are unlikely to have much impact on the president's political base ahead of the November general election.

"The question is whether it would shake his base," said Williams, who argued that the revelations are "unlikely to shake people who are locked into the president."

"But, there are some swing voters, some people are still watching and learning," he added. "I think for them to hear directly from the former national security adviser ... to hear first-hand reports that say he's not competent, he's doing business with the Chinese ... I think that has to count for something."

Bolton alleges in the 592-page tome "The Room Where it Happened" -- due out next week -- that President Trump regularly gives "personal favors to dictators he liked," backed the idea of more concentration camps in China, and asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him in the 2020 election.

Bolton also claims Trump was unaware that Britain is a nuclear power and once asked whether Finland is part of Russia. In one of the most eyebrow-raising claims, Bolton says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo passed Bolton a note saying Trump "is so full of sh--" during the president's 2018 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

"At this point it's like a mountain of evidence, right?" Williams went on. "You could listen to what Bolton has written in his book. What about what [James] Mattis said? What about what [Rex] Tillerson said? What about what John Kelly, former chief of staff, said?"

"I think at some point, something has to break through."

Co-host Dana Perino said she finds it unlikely that the book will make any "difference in this particular election," but cautioned that the DOJ's lawsuit attempting to block the book's publication is "just giving it more attention."

Fox News' Julia Musto and Gregg Re contributed to this report.