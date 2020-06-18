Chris Wallace predicts Bolton tell-all book will be 'one-week story,' then fade away

"Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace told "Outnumbered Overtime" Thursday that the claims made about President Trump in former national security adviser John Bolton's forthcoming tell-all memoir are unlikely to have much impact on his political fortunes ahead of the November general election.

"I think people are so locked in on the president," Wallace told host Harris Faulkner. "They either think he has helped save the country and helped build the economy and will rebuild it after the coronavirus, or they think he is the last person who should be president, and I just don't think that this is going to have a lot of impact.

"My guess is this is a one-week story and then it kind of fades away," he added.

Bolton alleges in the 592-page tome "The Room Where it Happened" -- due out next week -- that President Trump regularly gives "personal favors to dictators he liked," backed the idea of more concentration camps in China, and asked Chinese President Xi Jinping to help him in the 2020 election.

Bolton also claims Trump was unaware that Britain is a nuclear power and once asked whether Finland is part of Russia. In one of the most eyebrow-raising claims, Bolton says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo passed Bolton a note saying Trump "is so full of sh--" during the president's 2018 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

In addition, Bolton claims Trump once said reporters “should be executed” and even requested that his White House counsel contact the Justice Department (DOJ) to discuss whether jailing journalists would be possible.

On Tuesday, the DOJ filed a complaint in federal court meant to block the book's publication, arguing that Bolton submitted the work for publication without first getting permission from the government through the prepublication review process. The filing also alleges that the work includes classified information.

Bolton's attorney Charles Cooper responded Tuesday night: “We are reviewing the government’s complaint, and will respond in due course.”

In a series of tweets Thursday morning, Trump contended that "Wacko John Bolton" had written a "compilation of lies and made up stories, all intended to make [him] look bad."

"Many of the ridiculous statements he attributes to me were never made, pure fiction. Just trying to get even for firing him like the sick puppy he is!" the president exclaimed.

"So, you now have the president and all of the people in the Trump Administration and Trump supporters saying he is disloyal and a turncoat," Wallace told Faulkner.

"And, you do have to wonder about the utility of telling how he [Trump] really feels about China, that Putin can, you know, play him like a fiddle at a time when he is still going to be the president and commander-in-chief for the next six months," he added.

"On the other hand," Wallace pointed out, "you have the Democrats saying, ‘Well, if you really thought he was unfit, why didn't you do something?’"

