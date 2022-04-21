Expand / Collapse search
Jordan calls out Biden, says he sidestepped addressing family wealth

He calls it a 'family enterprise'

By Hannah Grossman | Fox News
Jordan: There are 4.8 million reasons why Biden is lying about family's wealth Video

Jordan: There are 4.8 million reasons why Biden is lying about family's wealth

Rep. Jim Jordan comments on Biden's family wealth and Hunter's laptop on 'The Ingraham Angle'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, decried President Biden, saying he tried to sidestep around his wealth Wednesday.

"I had the great pleasure of being listed as the poorest man in Congress for 36 years.  I still had — making a hell of a lot more money than anybody else because I was getting a senator’s salary," Biden said Tuesday in New Hampshire. "I didn’t think you should make money while you’re in office." 

Jim Jordan responded on "The Ingraham Angle," saying, "There are 4.8 million reasons why that statement's not true, not accurate, because that's what his son got paid."

HUNTER BIDEN IS A NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT: GOP LAWMAKER

"And we now know based on these text messages and emails that it was a family enterprise," Jordan told host Laura Ingraham.

"It's been that way for a long time. It's just now starting to come to the surface."

  • Jim Jordan in Washington
    Image 1 of 3

    Rep. Jim Jordan speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, (Eric Lee/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Hunter Biden laptop
    Image 2 of 3

    The Washington Post and The New York Times confirmed the authenticity of Hunter Biden's infamous laptop. (Randy Holmes via Getty Images)

  President Biden  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)
    Image 3 of 3

    President Biden  (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

Hunter Biden is under federal investigation over the possibility he engaged in violations of tax law, money laundering and foreign lobbying laws.

Jordan continued, "The press now has to admit that what we all said 18 months ago was true. The laptop was real. The eyewitness was real. The emails were real. It was all real."

He later noted that Hunter Biden "took money from all kinds of foreign interests that are concerns and adversaries of the United States at the time."

Exposing Biden’s phony economy empathy shtick Video

Hannah Grossman is an associate editor at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent on Twitter: @GrossmanHannah.