Jon Stewart 'five years late to the party' on calling out Hunter Biden corruption, says Miranda Devine

New York Post columnist Miranda Devine applauded comedian Jon Stewart and others on the left for just recently acknowledging the legitimacy of corruption allegations against Hunter Biden.

In a recent episode of Stewart's podcast, he made clear that Hunter Biden holding a position on the board of Burisma, a Ukrainian energy sector holding company, was "corruption."

Stewart spoke with British reporter Gabriel Gatehouse about his views on the state of American politics. When Gatehouse criticized attempts in the media to downplay the Hunter Biden laptop story, Stewart chimed in saying that "that’s corruption, straight off the bat."

He went on to say that Hunter Biden’s connections to Burisma were a much bigger issue of concern than whatever was contained on his laptop.

"It’s not even that, I’m not surprised. It’s that it’s corrupt on its face," Stewart said. "I don’t need a laptop with like a hint of circumstantial evidence. Now tying Joe Biden to it, that’s gonna take some digging."

Stewart also called out "the idea that nepotism would allow much larger amounts of money to flow into the hands of people unqualified to be in the positions that they’ve been accepted, because you think those countries are trying to buy influence?

"Welcome to the f***ing world. And I think, I think it’s a huge problem on its face. Forget about any secret laptop."

"Nice of Jon Stewart to come to the party. He's really about five or six years late because that was known about nepotism and the Burisma money," Devine told "Americas Newsroom."

Devine explained further that allegations that President Biden was influence-peddling were downplayed by the media for years, while the laptop's contents were ignored and censored before the 2020 election.

"I mean, there was a little bit of an outcry, but not much. So welcome aboard, Jon Stewart," Devine said.

"I think people on the left are now acknowledging the obvious, which is that there was influence peddling going on. But they are very eager to quarantine Joe Biden from that. They just want to throw Hunter Biden under the bus, and then they'll say, well, he was a drug addict. He couldn't help what he was doing and he's now reformed."

Meanwhile, Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin are sharing with the U.S. attorney leading the criminal investigation into Hunter Biden more than 200 pages of bank records related to his and the Biden family’s alleged "connections to the Chinese regime and persons connected to its military and intelligence elements".

Fox News Digital independently reviewed the bank records Grassley and Johnson obtained throughout the course of their investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. The more than 200 pages of records come from Cathay Bank, the oldest operating bank in the U.S. founded by Chinese Americans.

Grassley and Johnson obtained the records from a U.S. bank in the course of their investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings. The records reveal transactions between Hunter Biden-linked business entities and Chinese energy firm CEFC, which reportedly had ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

Some of those transactions were previously revealed in Grassley and Johnson’s 2020 reports, which they say showed that the Biden family’s "extensive links to foreign governments and questionable foreign nationals posed counterintelligence and extortion concerns."



Reacting to the latest development of the Republican probe into Hunter Biden's business dealings, former Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker said on "Fox & Friends First" that the bank records are very damaging and it is "shocking at how much money was given to the Biden family."

"If you think about how you build an investigation, you build it brick by brick, and this revelation that somebody that close to the family that worked every day with Hunter Biden had access to most of the companies information. The various companies. I think it is a very significant step," Whitaker said, adding he believes the younger Biden was the target of Chinese intelligence.

