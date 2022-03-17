Buck Sexton blasts Big Tech after New York Times validates Hunter Biden laptop: They’ll never apologize

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Conservative radio host Buck Sexton told listeners on Thursday they shouldn't expect an apology from Big Tech after the New York Times validated the New York Post's 2020 bombshell story involving President Biden's son Hunter Biden and his infamous laptop.

In the report, The Times noted that prosecutors examined emails between Biden and some business associates that "appear[] to have come from a laptop abandoned by Mr. Biden in a Delaware repair shop" and "were authenticated by people familiar with them and with the investigation." When the story was published, Twitter froze dissemination of the New York Post's story, while Facebook and others also censored such content.

"I think it’s important for everyone to recognize Big Tech doesn’t apologize for this – Big Tech doesn’t say, 'You know what, we shouldn’t have been shutting down the Hunter Biden laptop story -- we shouldn’t have been shutting down honest discourse about vaccine mandates or mask policies or anything else," the former CIA analyst said on "The Clay Travis and Buck Sexton Show."

Big Tech, he added, will never admit they don't have the "absolute truth at our disposal", either.

The original story revealed Hunter Biden introduced his then-vice-president father to a top executive at Ukrainian energy giant Burisma less than a year before the Joe Biden pressured Ukrainian officials to fire a prosecutor looking into the company because of allegations of corruption surrounding the prosecutor.

During a 2018 speech, Joe Biden told the Council on Foreign Relations that he gave Ukrainian officials a six-hour ultimatum to fire Viktor Shokin "or you're not getting the money" – referring to $1 billion in loan guarantees from the United States.

"Well, son of a b---h, he got fired," the now-president said.

On his radio program, Sexton said other messages in Hunter Biden's laptop are indicative of "influence peddling – full stop."

"We're here man. I just happen to be the son of a really important American political figure, but, you know, no big deal, Corrupt Ukrainian Natural Gas Company," he said, in the guise of Hunter.

Co-host Clay Travis added that the Times' report is proof former President Trump was also vindicated over claims he made in that regard during the 2020 campaign.

Travis criticized CBS News correspondent Lesley Stahl for denying the validity of the report while interviewing the then-president.

