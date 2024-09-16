John Leguizamo delivers speech in defense of DEI at Emmys

Actor John Leguizamo spoke out on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) at the Emmys on Sunday, saying that he was a proud member of "Hollywood's DEI hires."

"That’s right, DEI: the ‘D’ is for diligence, the ‘E’ is for excellence, the ‘I’ is for imagination," Leguizamo said. "Everyone in this room tonight has dedicated their lives to diligence, excellence and imagination, so we all are DEI hires."

During his speech, Leguizamo referenced an advertisement that he had placed in the New York Times "asking Emmy voters to recognize candidates of color."

The actor said that while Hollywood has not fully changed, he is glad to see the industry become more accepting of Latin actors.

"Tonight," he said, "is among the most diverse list of nominees in Emmys history. I see lots of my incredibly talented Latinx brothers and sisters. Selena Gomez is nominated for ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ and she’s been carrying Steve Martin and Martin Short for three whole seasons. Sofia Vergara is nominated for "Griselda."

Leguizamo said while growing up he witnessed famous actors like Marlon Brandon and Al Pacino play characters that did not represent his heritage.

"I saw a lot of brownface," he said. "I saw Marlon Brando play a Mexican in ‘Viva Zapata!’ and Al Pacino played Cuban gangster Tony Montana and Natalie Wood played a Puerto Rican beauty named Maria. Everybody played us."

Leguizamo said that his advertisement in the New York Times had an effect on representation in the entertainment industry.

"And here’s another sign of progress: Right after I took that ad out in the New York Times, academy members elected the first ever Latino chair," he said. "Mero mero, Cris Abrego. You’re welcome, Hollywood. I did it."

"But we need more stories from excluded groups: Black, Asian, Jewish, Arab, LGBTQ+ and disabled. And this show tonight is proof that our industry is making progress," he said.

