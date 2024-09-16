Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

John Leguizamo delivers speech in defense of DEI at Emmys

Leguizamo praised Selena Gomez and Sofia Vergara in his speech

By Jeffrey Clark Fox News
Published
close
Emmys host Anthony Anderson weighs in on Jo Koy's rocky performance at the Golden Globes Video

Emmys host Anthony Anderson weighs in on Jo Koy's rocky performance at the Golden Globes

Emmys host Anthony Anderson shared his thoughts on the backlash Jo Koy received after hosting the Golden Globes.

Actor John Leguizamo spoke out on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) at the Emmys on Sunday, saying that he was a proud member of "Hollywood's DEI hires." 

"That’s right, DEI: the ‘D’ is for diligence, the ‘E’ is for excellence, the ‘I’ is for imagination," Leguizamo said. "Everyone in this room tonight has dedicated their lives to diligence, excellence and imagination, so we all are DEI hires."

During his speech, Leguizamo referenced an advertisement that he had placed in the New York Times "asking Emmy voters to recognize candidates of color." 

ROBBY STARBUCK SAYS CAMPAIGN AGAINST CORPORATE WOKENESS IS A CALLING: 'ONE PERSON CAN MAKE A DIFFERENCE'

Emmys and John Leguizamo split image

Actor John Leguizamo spoke out on Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) at the Emmys on Sunday, saying that he was a proud member of "Hollywood's DEI hires."  (Getty Images)

The actor said that while Hollywood has not fully changed, he is glad to see the industry become more accepting of Latin actors. 

"Tonight," he said, "is among the most diverse list of nominees in Emmys history. I see lots of my incredibly talented Latinx brothers and sisters. Selena Gomez is nominated for ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ and she’s been carrying Steve Martin and Martin Short for three whole seasons. Sofia Vergara is nominated for "Griselda."

Leguizamo said while growing up he witnessed famous actors like Marlon Brandon and Al Pacino play characters that did not represent his heritage. 

TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT SPARKS INVESTIGATION OF SECRET SERVICE DEI POLICIES: 'COMPROMISED ITS MISSION'

Selena Gomez in a plum strapless gown at the Emmy Awards

Leguizamo praised Selena Gomez in his Emmys speech.  (Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

"I saw a lot of brownface," he said. "I saw Marlon Brando play a Mexican in ‘Viva Zapata!’ and Al Pacino played Cuban gangster Tony Montana and Natalie Wood played a Puerto Rican beauty named Maria. Everybody played us."

Leguizamo said that his advertisement in the New York Times had an effect on representation in the entertainment industry

"And here’s another sign of progress: Right after I took that ad out in the New York Times, academy members elected the first ever Latino chair," he said. "Mero mero, Cris Abrego. You’re welcome, Hollywood. I did it."

"But we need more stories from excluded groups: Black, Asian, Jewish, Arab, LGBTQ+ and disabled. And this show tonight is proof that our industry is making progress," he said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Tracy Wright contributed to this report. 

Jeffrey Clark is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. He has previously served as a speechwriter for a cabinet secretary and as a Fulbright teacher in South Korea. Jeffrey graduated from the University of Iowa in 2019 with a degree in English and History. 

Story tips can be sent to jeffrey.clark@fox.com.