Bill Burr tells 'The View' Elon Musk going to 'trash' the planet

Comedian Bill Burr told the co-hosts of "The View" on Thursday that Elon Musk was going to "trash" the Earth because the billionaire allegedly had no concern for the planet.

"Is there anybody getting your ire up these days more than usual?" co-host Joy Behar asked the comedian.

Burr replied, "the nerds," adding, "The nerds that own the politicians. All these tech nerds that want to build robots because they don’t know how to talk to hot women. They’re going to take over the world. They are literally going to replace us. We’re like Beta right now and they’re coming out with the VCR."

"And I think Elon has got the rockets going because they realize there’s other Earths out there, and they’re going to trash this one. Because they don’t have any concern for it. And they’re going to move onto the next Earth and, you know, everybody’s going to be standing down here in their blue and red ties going, ‘Wait a minute, I was on your side.’ And they’re just going to leave," he continued.

Burr joined the co-hosts to discuss his new stand-up special, "Drop Dead Years," and his debut on Broadway in "Glengarry Glen Ross."

The comedian also took aim at Musk during a Tuesday appearance on "The Tonight Show."

"Billionaires are not happy having a billion dollars," Burr told host Jimmy Fallon. "Why does Elon Musk dress like he just got out of a Hot Topic? I am so sick of that guy trying to rewrite his origin story like he was Matthew McConaughey pulling into the high school."

Musk has been the target of liberal anger since President Donald Trump took office and put the Tesla, X, and SpaceX owner in charge of the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to reduce federal spending.

When reached for comment regarding recent criticism of Musk, a spokesperson for the DOGE chief directed Fox News Digital to White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt's Thursday interview on Fox News' "Faulkner Focus."

"Their hatred for Donald Trump fuels everything that they do, and it’s the only reason for the Democrat party today. And it's unfortunate for the American public and for Democrat voters who are looking to their party for real leadership, well they should become Republicans," Leavett told host Harris Faulkner, responding to a question about the comedians taking aim at Musk.

"Because if you look at what President Trump and Elon Musk are doing, we’re making this government more efficient, we are being more accountable to the American taxpayer, we are securing our southern border, producing law and order in this country, securing our homeland. These are basic common sense principles," she continued.

"The Democrat Party is the party of crazy. The Republican Party, thanks to Donald Trump, is the party of common sense," Leavitt added.

Burr revealed at the beginning of "The View" interview that his wife was "freaking out" over the fact that he would be a guest on the daytime talk show.

"My wife is freaking out that I was coming on the show. She was like, ‘Who the hell booked you on that show?’" he said, continuing to imitate his wife, adding, "'You say all this dumb stuff about women, don't go on that show.'"

Behar responded that the co-hosts were not "snowflakes" and could handle his brand of humor.

Fox News' Jeffrey Clark contributed to this report.