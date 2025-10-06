Expand / Collapse search
Self-described 'unapologetic supporter of Israel' John Fetterman weighs in as Trump seeks to broker peace deal

"My party’s ongoing and escalating betrayal of Israel is gross and outrageous," John Fetterman said in a post last month

Alex Nitzberg
Sen. Fetterman rejects UN delegates in 'strongest terms' for walking out during Netanyahu speech

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., on supporting Israel as key U.S. allies push to recognize a Palestinian state and the effort to avoid a looming government shutdown.

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, a staunch and unflinching Israel supporter, wants Hamas to accept the peace deal President Donald Trump is aiming to help broker, and is calling out pro-Palestinian protesters for not demanding that Hamas agree to the peace deal.

"Good morning to everyone except all the protesters who aren’t protesting for Hamas to accept the peace deal," the senator declared in a Sunday post on X.

In a post on Friday, Fetterman shared a screenshot of a Mediaite headline that read, "CNN's Dana Bash Wonders Why Pro-Palestine Movement Isn't Pressuring Hamas to Accept Trump Deal" — in his post, the senator commented, "For those protesters: Hamas > Peace," adding, "No flotilla, blocking a highway or disrupting public events demanding Hamas to take the peace deal."

NEW POLL REVEALS HOW PENNSYLVANIA DEMS FEEL ABOUT FETTERMAN BUCKING HIS PARTY

Sen. John Fetterman sitting on steps

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., sits on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Oct. 1, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Israel went to war against Hamas in response to the heinous October 7, 2023, attack in which terrorists committed atrocities including mass murder, rape, and kidnapping. But Trump posted a statement on Truth Social last week in which Hamas declared willingness to negotiate a deal including the release of all hostages, dead and alive.

"Hamas must choose peace or its own destruction. Send the hostages home, now. As an unapologetic supporter of Israel, the Gaza War must end to have peace and security for Israel and Palestinians. Politics aside, credit to @POTUS’ peace plan to get to this encouraging point," Fetterman noted in a Friday post on X, sharing a screenshot of a Reuters headline that said, "Hamas says it agrees to release all Israeli hostages under Trump Gaza plan."

Trump indicated in a Sunday evening Truth Social post, "There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East."  

FETTERMAN REJECTS ‘NAZI,’ ‘FASCIST’ LABELS FOR OPPONENTS WHILE AFFIRMING PARTY LOYALTY

Sen. John Fetterman

U. S. Senator John Fetterman speaks during the grand opening of The Altneu synagogue (Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Later in the post, he warned, "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW — SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!"

Fetterman accused the Democratic Party of an "ongoing and escalating betrayal of Israel," in a post on X last month.

Sharing a screenshot of a headline from The Hill that read, "Pair of Senate Democrats charge Israel with ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Palestinians," Fetterman firmly pushed back.

FETTERMAN DEFENDS TRUMP'S ‘TASTEFUL’ $200M WHITE HOUSE BALLROOM MAKEOVER AMID DEM CRITICISM

President Trump: 'We had some very good meetings' about Hamas hostage release deal Video

"I reject this in the strongest terms. My party’s ongoing and escalating betrayal of Israel is gross and outrageous," he asserted.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

