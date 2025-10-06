Self-described 'unapologetic supporter of Israel' John Fetterman weighs in as Trump seeks to broker peace deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, a staunch and unflinching Israel supporter, wants Hamas to accept the peace deal President Donald Trump is aiming to help broker, and is calling out pro-Palestinian protesters for not demanding that Hamas agree to the peace deal.

"Good morning to everyone except all the protesters who aren’t protesting for Hamas to accept the peace deal," the senator declared in a Sunday post on X.

In a post on Friday, Fetterman shared a screenshot of a Mediaite headline that read, "CNN's Dana Bash Wonders Why Pro-Palestine Movement Isn't Pressuring Hamas to Accept Trump Deal" — in his post, the senator commented, "For those protesters: Hamas > Peace," adding, "No flotilla, blocking a highway or disrupting public events demanding Hamas to take the peace deal."

Israel went to war against Hamas in response to the heinous October 7, 2023, attack in which terrorists committed atrocities including mass murder, rape, and kidnapping. But Trump posted a statement on Truth Social last week in which Hamas declared willingness to negotiate a deal including the release of all hostages, dead and alive.

"Hamas must choose peace or its own destruction. Send the hostages home, now. As an unapologetic supporter of Israel, the Gaza War must end to have peace and security for Israel and Palestinians. Politics aside, credit to @POTUS’ peace plan to get to this encouraging point," Fetterman noted in a Friday post on X, sharing a screenshot of a Reuters headline that said, "Hamas says it agrees to release all Israeli hostages under Trump Gaza plan."

Trump indicated in a Sunday evening Truth Social post, "There have been very positive discussions with Hamas, and Countries from all over the World (Arab, Muslim, and everyone else) this weekend, to release the Hostages, end the War in Gaza but, more importantly, finally have long sought PEACE in the Middle East."

Later in the post, he warned, "TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE OR, MASSIVE BLOODSHED WILL FOLLOW — SOMETHING THAT NOBODY WANTS TO SEE!"

Fetterman accused the Democratic Party of an "ongoing and escalating betrayal of Israel," in a post on X last month.

Sharing a screenshot of a headline from The Hill that read, "Pair of Senate Democrats charge Israel with ‘ethnic cleansing’ of Palestinians," Fetterman firmly pushed back.

"I reject this in the strongest terms. My party’s ongoing and escalating betrayal of Israel is gross and outrageous," he asserted.