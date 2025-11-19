Mossad–European intelligence operation launches sweeping crackdown on Hamas global terror network

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Coordinated counterterrorism raids across Europe have uncovered what Israeli authorities describe as a significant Hamas network preparing attacks against Israeli and Jewish civilians. The joint effort involved the Mossad and multiple European intelligence and law enforcement agencies working across several countries.

According to the statement released by Israel’s Prime Minister’s Office on behalf of the Mossad for Intelligence and Special Operations, the dismantled network was part of a broader effort by Hamas leadership to establish terror infrastructure across the continent. Israeli officials refer to the network as the "Hamas Octopus," describing operational cells, weapons hideouts and logistical channels intended to activate attacks "on command."

A senior Israeli intelligence official familiar with the details told Fox News Digital, "There are active cells across Europe right now, already on their way to targets, and the public — along with law-enforcement bodies in these countries — must be significantly more alert as this activity continues."

One of the pivotal discoveries was made in Vienna this past September, when Austria’s security and intelligence service (DSN) located a weapons hideout containing pistols and explosive materials. Israeli authorities say the cache belonged to Hamas operative Muhammad Naim, the son of senior Hamas political bureau member in Gaza, Bassem Naim, who is described as close to Hamas leader Khalil al-Hayya.

As European agencies coordinated their investigation, Israeli officials uncovered information linking the Vienna activity to developments outside Europe. Israel says a meeting took place in Qatar in September between Muhammad Naim and his father. The timing, according to Israel, suggests possible involvement by Hamas leadership abroad in advancing the network’s activities despite repeated public denials by senior movement figures. Israeli officials add that such denials may indicate a loss of control over "rogue operatives."

The senior Israeli intelligence official claimed, "It is no coincidence that one of the key suspects is the son of one of Hamas’ most senior leaders based in Qatar."

The investigation widened further to Turkey, which Israeli authorities describe as "a convenient area of activity for Hamas operatives, both past and present." European intelligence services are examining possible Hamas-linked plots tied to operatives moving through Turkish territory. In November, German authorities arrested a prominent figure in the network, Burhan al-Khatib, after a stay in Turkey, "likely after completing his operational activity on European soil," according to Israel.

The senior Israeli intelligence official said that Turkey — despite its friendship with the White House and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s close ties with Washington — shows "unmistakable signs of involvement. This includes the arrest in Germany of a Hamas operative who arrived directly from Turkey. Some of the direction and operational guidance is being carried out from inside Turkey, and Turkey’s hosting of Hamas is directly fueling terror activity in Europe."

Israeli officials say the multinational cooperation reflects a growing recognition in Europe of the threat posed by Hamas activity beyond the Middle East. They note that European bodies have recently taken additional steps targeting Hamas’ incitement and recruitment networks, including charities and religious institutions used "to raise funds and recruit operatives," with Germany cited as a recent example.

The Mossad says it continues to work with partners worldwide to prevent attacks on Israeli, Jewish and civilian targets. Since the Oct. 7 massacre, Israel reports that Hamas has intensified efforts to build infrastructure abroad, and that Mossad is working to thwart "dozens of attack plots worldwide."