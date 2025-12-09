Expand / Collapse search
Joe Rogan and MMA fighter warn upcoming White House UFC event poses serious security and safety concerns

The two experienced fighters recalled how weather, particularly the hot and humid weather of DC, could be a major issue

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Joe Rogan and MMA fighter Brendan Allen shared skepticism about how the June 2026 UFC event at the White House will work, arguing there are security and weather concerns.

While some people are excited about the upcoming June 2026 UFC fight on the White House lawn, Joe Rogan warned Tuesday it could be a mess.

President Donald Trump is planning to host a UFC event on the White House lawn in celebration of the United States' 250th birthday. UFC CEO Dana White predicted the event would have "the greatest fight card ever assembled." 

"This is a one in one, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that will never happen again," White said earlier this year. 

Rogan, who has been a commentator at several UFC fights, questioned the details being announced about the event, which would include an estimated 5,000 to 6,000 seats near the front of the White House, with another 100,000 people in the back who will watch on massive screens. While Rogan was excited at the prospect of legendary fighter Jon Jones competing at the White House event, he seemed skeptical about the actual logistics. 

UFC WHITE HOUSE PLANS REVEALED, INCLUDING WEIGH-INS AT LINCOLN MEMORIAL: REPORT

Donald Trump dances

President-elect Donald Trump arrives and dances at UFC 309 at Madison Square Garden Nov. 16, 2024, in New York, followed by Dana White. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"What kind of f------ security are they going to have for this?" Rogan asked.

"Gotta be insane," his guest, MMA fighter Brendan Allen, said. "I can’t imagine, like you said, the security, the behind the scenes, how much stuff's really going to happen."

"A lot of weird pressure, too," Rogan said. "Because it's like all the security and the protocols, all that extra s--- in your mind before you have to go out there and fight."

Beyond the security issues of being at the White House, being outdoors in Washington, D.C., during the summer will have its own logistical issues for audiences and competitors.

"Also, you’re fighting outside," Rogan said. "What if it’s hot and muggy?"

Allen noted he has seen outdoor fights in places like Louisiana, where fighters can be "slipping and sliding" in the arena.

UFC FIGHTER RIPS IDEA OF FIGHTING AT WHITE HOUSE IN EXPLICIT RANT: 'F--- ALL THESE POLITICIANS'

rogan looking surprised

Joe Rogan has extensive experience as a fighter and commentator throughout the years.  (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

"So, who knows what's going to happen. I guess they'll probably have to have some sort of a roof over it. But what if it's like 98 degrees outside?" Rogan asked. "D.C. gets hot. It gets hot in the summer."

Trump promised Tuesday during the Kennedy Center Honors that it will be one of the "biggest fights they've ever had" 

"Everyone’s a championship fight. And everyone’s a legendary type of fight," he said. 

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. 

President Trump speaking at podium

President Donald Trump touted his excitement about the upcoming White House UFC event, but others are somewhat skeptical.  (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.

