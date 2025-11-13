UFC fighter rips idea of fighting at White House in explicit rant: 'F--- all these politicians'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

UFC fighter Brandon Royval ripped the idea of fighting at the White House as part of the Trump administration’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the birth of the United States of America.

UFC president Dana White had already promised the "greatest fight card ever assembled" for the possible card that would take place on the White House lawn next June.

It’s safe to say, based on Royval’s comments during a podcast on Monday, that fans could count out the 33-year-old Colorado native.

"I don’t give a s--- about fighting at the f---ing White House," he said on "In the Arena." "I want to fight in front of big crowds, bro. It’s like, how big can the White House even have of a stadium? Is that s--- outside too?

"I don’t give a f--- about any of our political figures right now, and it's like to fight in front of them seems like some f---ing ‘Hunger Games’ type of f---ing s---. I don’t give a f--- to fight in front of some f---ing billionaires and rich people that could give a s--- less about me. Probably throwing parlays. F--- you guys. I want to fight in front of people that are ‘Raw Dawg’ fans, or fans of MMA, and who can relate to me. I’m not trying to fight in front of these f---ing a--holes. F--- all these politicians, in my opinion.

Royval added he had no interest in impressing any presidents.

"None of them. I really don't want to f---ing go fight at the White House if I’m being honest. Also, I’m too Mexican-looking. ICE is suspiciously arresting motherf---ers, and I don’t know. Who knows, bro? Next thing you know, I’m in Mexico and I don’t speak Spanish."

White said in October that by February the card will be building for the June showcase.

While White has addressed many questions about the first-of-its-kind destination, he said the idea is still in the preliminary stages.

"We’re still talking about the production and how everything’s gonna work at the White House," he said. "We have not started negotiating any fights for the White House yet."

As for Royval, he’s set to take on Manel Kape in the main event of UFC Vegas 112 on Dec. 13 in a flyweight bout.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.