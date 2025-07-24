Joe Rogan claims Hunter Biden ‘could be president,’ insists he’s more intelligent than most people think

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Podcast host Joe Rogan said on Wednesday that former President Joe Biden ’s son, Hunter Biden, is smarter than people think and could be president.

During the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," with guest comedian Joe DeRosa, Rogan was talking about how convincingly he thought Hunter Biden had spoken about the draw of crack cocaine.

"It’s the greatest crack advertisement of all time," Rogan said. "No. If crack wasn’t terrible for you, this guy makes me want to try crack. I’m not going to. Don’t do it. I’m not giving any advice, but I’m saying this guy, like legitimately, this might be the best advertisement for crack of all-time," Rogan said.

"He’s a lot smarter than people give him credit for," Rogan added. "He’s talking, and one of the things he was talking about was why smoking things are so addictive, why smoking cigarettes are so addictive, and the psychology behind it. He’s not dumb."

The podcast host admitted that the son of the former president could himself one day be president.

"He could be president," Rogan told DeRosa. "No bulls---."

Rogan played a clip from Hunter Biden’s recent viral interview with Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan, where Hunter Biden addressed many topics, including the science behind cocaine.

"The only difference between crack cocaine and cocaine is sodium bicarbonate, and water and heat," Hunter Biden said. "Literally, that's it."

"And those things are pretty much free, if you go to a science store," Callaghan interjected.

"You can go to your neighborhood convenience store and just get, anyway, I don't want to tell people how to make crack cocaine, but it literally is a mayonnaise jar of cocaine and baking soda," Hunter Biden said.

He added that the experience of crack cocaine versus cocaine is "vastly, vastly different" and more euphoric.

