By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
close
Podcaster Joe Rogan suggested that former President Biden's son, Hunter Biden, could possibly become president someday, now that his scandals have all been exposed and become old news.

Podcast host Joe Rogan said on Wednesday that former President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is smarter than people think and could be president. 

During the latest episode of "The Joe Rogan Experience," with guest comedian Joe DeRosa, Rogan was talking about how convincingly he thought Hunter Biden had spoken about the draw of crack cocaine. 

"It’s the greatest crack advertisement of all time," Rogan said. "No. If crack wasn’t terrible for you, this guy makes me want to try crack. I’m not going to. Don’t do it. I’m not giving any advice, but I’m saying this guy, like legitimately, this might be the best advertisement for crack of all-time," Rogan said.

FLASHBACK: BIDEN CHALLENGED TO TAKE PRE-DEBATE DRUG TEST IN 2024; HIS SON NOW MAKES AMBIEN CLAIM

Hunter Biden

Podcast host Joe Rogan said that former President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, is smarter than people think and could be president.  (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"He’s a lot smarter than people give him credit for," Rogan added. "He’s talking, and one of the things he was talking about was why smoking things are so addictive, why smoking cigarettes are so addictive, and the psychology behind it. He’s not dumb."

The podcast host admitted that the son of the former president could himself one day be president. 

"He could be president," Rogan told DeRosa. "No bulls---."

Rogan played a clip from Hunter Biden’s recent viral interview with Channel 5’s Andrew Callaghan, where Hunter Biden addressed many topics, including the science behind cocaine. 

ROGAN REVEALS WHAT PERSUADED HIM TO FINALLY INTERVIEW TRUMP RIGHT BEFORE THE ELECTION

Hunter and his lawyers

Former President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, said that the experience of crack cocaine versus cocaine is "vastly, vastly different" and more euphoric.   (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"The only difference between crack cocaine and cocaine is sodium bicarbonate, and water and heat," Hunter Biden said. "Literally, that's it."

"And those things are pretty much free, if you go to a science store," Callaghan interjected. 

"You can go to your neighborhood convenience store and just get, anyway, I don't want to tell people how to make crack cocaine, but it literally is a mayonnaise jar of cocaine and baking soda," Hunter Biden said.  

He added that the experience of crack cocaine versus cocaine is "vastly, vastly different" and more euphoric.  

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.