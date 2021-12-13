Joe Concha: 'Red tsunami' coming in 2022 as Biden approval rating plummets

Fox News contributor Joe Concha predicted there will be a "red tsunami" during the 2022 midterm elections as President Biden's approval nosedives to new lows among various topics. Concha joined "Fox & Friends First" on Monday, arguing the Biden White House does not want to "answer the tough questions" and American voices "will be heard" during the elections next year as a result.

BIDEN'S APPROVAL RATING ON CRIME TANKS AMID RISE IN SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERIES

JOE CONCHA: We had a massacre in Waukesha, grandmothers and children run over by a murderous madman who never should have been out on bail, and at a time where we can tenuously [have] smash-and-grab looting. We're at a time [when] homicides are skyrocketing in cities from Philadelphia to Chicago to Austin to Los Angeles, and dozens in between. The president doesn't offer up that solution… He takes the weekend off outside of running to Jimmy Fallon on Friday night and then to an award show at the Kennedy Center on Sunday night. Kamala Harris, also at the Kennedy Center, can't be bothered to visit the U.S. southern border or speak with any leaders from Mexico or Nicaragua or Guatemala. Nor she, as a former district attorney and attorney general in California, can be bothered to address crime in any way, shape or form. This is an administration who believes they could ignore a problem or lie about it, and it will eventually go away. They don't want to do the hard work or answer the tough questions and poll after poll, after poll, the American people show they know it and their voices will be heard, believe me, in 2022 in the form of a red tsunami in the House and the Senate.

