Concha: Why was Fauci emailing Chris Cuomo on ‘nightly basis’ after CNN anchor got COVID?

Fox News contributor Joe Concha joined "America's Newsroom" on Thursday to discuss Dr. Fauci's newly released emails, including an exchange between the NIAID director and CNN anchor Chris Cuomo.

JOE CONCHA: You had Dr. Fauci checking in on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo on a nightly basis while this pandemic was raging. Let me give you the quote from Cuomo to Fauci in April of 2020. Quote: ‘I have spoken to you almost without exception every day and you have been calling me out of personal concern to make sure I’m okay…’

Why is Dr. Fauci, during a raging pandemic, calling a Democratic activist who plays an anchor on TV on a nightly basis—when that anchor was still healthy enough to do his program? If that was his priority, I give him zero wiggle room when it comes to that because it shows that Dr. Fauci was seeing things through a political prism, and two-thirds agree with me on that according to a recent Rasmussen poll.

