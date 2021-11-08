Jesse Watters: If Biden didn't have mainstream media propping him up, his abysmal poll numbers would be worse

Jesse Watters said on "The Five" Monday that if the liberal media wasn't protecting President Biden, his national poll rating of 38% would be much lower.

"This poll is a catastrophe for Democrats," Watters said about a recent USA Today/Suffolk University poll . "Democrats, a big chunk … of independents don't even want him to run … they think [Biden is] an incompetent failure."

He continued, "Imagine … if [Biden] didn't have a corrupt press propping this guy up, he'd be at 28%. Look at the last week: he goes and falls asleep overseas, and then he passes wind so blatantly that the House of Windsor is still talking about it."

HANNITY: DONALD TRUMP WAS RIGHT, 'SLEEPY JOE' LIVES UP TO HIS NAME

Biden reportedly passed wind at the UN's COP26 summit while speaking to the Duchess of Cornwall, Camilla Parker Bowles. The Duchess was shocked about the situation and continues to talk about it, including how "long" it was, according to reports.

The news is worse for Vice President Kamala Harris. She polled less than Joe Biden at 28%.

"It is the worst number of a sitting vice president in modern American history. It's bad," Watters said.

Co-host Dana Perino said that the poll shows voters have "buyer's remorse" for putting Biden in the White House.

"American voters [are] feeling some serious buyer's remorse with President Biden [as] things [are] not looking up for the commander in chief exactly one year out from the midterms as Americans deal with soaring inflation and empty store shelves," she said.

In response to mounting crises like the southern border, Afghanistan, inflation, gas prices, declining energy independence, co-host Katie Pavlich said the administration's response is to pretend as if it's not happening.

JESSE WATTERS: ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ AND THE DEMOCRATS DON'T KNOW HOW TO READ THE ROOM

"The strategy from the White House so far with every single crisis has been to ignore it, to act like it's not happening, to tell everybody it's not happening. Americans aren't stranded in Afghanistan. There's nothing we can do about oil and gas prices, where people know that they can do something about oil and gas prices because we've done it before," she said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pavlich added that the U.S. was producing its own oil and was becoming more energy independent before Biden took office.

"Now, the Biden administration is going back and begging OPEC to pump more oil so that we can have cheaper prices when we could solve that problem tomorrow by approving drilling leases, by not trying to shut down more pipelines," Pavlich said. "They're acting like they don't care, and maybe they don't."

She added that perhaps the Democrats know Biden might not run in 2024, and Harris has approval ratings lower than Biden, that perhaps their hand is to push as much of their agenda as they can before 2022.

"Maybe their strategy is they know they're going to lose 2022. So they're going to push through as much as they can now and then try to clean it up later with someone else," she said.