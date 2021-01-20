Rep. Crenshaw: Media pivoting right back to softer Obama-era coverage for Biden, Harris

Republican Texas Congressman Dan Crenshaw said on Wednesday that it is "frustrating" to "watch the press go right back to the Obama era" now that Joe Biden will be the next president of the United States.

Speaking on "Fox & Friends" hours before Biden was scheduled to take the oath of office, Crenshaw highlighted the contrast between the media’s coverage of Donald Trump and Biden. He acknowledged that Trump never got a break from the press.

During Trump’s farewell video released on Tuesday, he called on Americans to "rise above the partisan rancor" and touted some of his administration's greatest accomplishments. Trump also doubled down on his populist message and praised everyday Americans.

"I did not seek the easiest course, by far it was actually the most difficult," he said. "I took on the tough battles, the hardest fights, the most difficult choices, because that's what you elected me to do."

Host Steve Doocy noted that one of Trump’s "tough battles" was against the press.

"Nobody in the history of the American presidency has ever been beaten up as badly as Donald Trump has been over the last four years," Doocy said.

"I’d be frustrated if I were him [Trump]," Crenshaw responded on Wednesday. "It’s even more frustrating as you watch the press go right back to the Obama era and just talk about what kind of shoes Joe Biden is wearing or what kind of ice cream he wants."

Doocy noted that the press also covered whether Biden could take his Peloton bike to the White House from Delaware over privacy concerns. The $1,895 machine comes with access to the internet, a microphone and a camera.

Peloton did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It’s just so ridiculous," Crenshaw said of the media’s coverage of Biden. "They fawn over these Democrat politicians as if they’re celebrities in Us Weekly or People Magazine."

"It’s very, very frustrating," he continued.

Crenshaw added that "conservatives are used to it."

"We can keep complaining about it if we want or we can get our act together, unify and do what we need to do to fight," he said. "And fighting means persuading people, fighting means winning elections."

Crenshaw said he believes the Republican Party must focus on persuading voters in the middle and show them that "Democrats were serious."

"You may not have believed me when I was saying this over and over again leading up to the election in 2020 that the Democrats mean what they say and they’re going to change your life fundamentally," Crenshaw said.

"They’re going to hurt your business, they’re going to hurt your pocketbook, they’re going to destroy your borders, they’re going to do all that and now they’re about to show you."

He went on to say that it is going to be up to Republicans "to explain that to people and get back in this and win the next election" because "we can't keep" letting Democrats "destroy the country with some of these radical policy agendas."

