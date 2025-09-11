Expand / Collapse search
Late-night hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel mourn death of Charlie Kirk

Turning Point USA founder was shot and killed at a campus event in Utah on Wednesday

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Late-night host Stephen Colbert opens show with statement on Charlie Kirk

Late-night host Stephen Colbert opens show with statement on Charlie Kirk

Late-night host Stephen Colbert opened his show on Wednesday with a statement about Charlie Kirk, who was killed at a campus event in Utah. 

Late-night hosts Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert mourned the death of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk on Wednesday after he was assassinated at a campus event in Utah.

"Instead of the angry finger-pointing, can we just for one day agree that it is horrible and monstrous to shoot another human?" Kimmel wrote on Instagram. "On behalf of my family, we send love to the Kirks and to all the children, parents and innocents who fall victim to senseless gun violence."

Colbert's remarks came ahead of "The Late Show" on Wednesday.

"Our condolences go out to his family and all of his loved ones. I am old enough to personally remember the political violence of the 1960s, and I hope it is obvious to everyone in America that political violence does not solve any of our political differences," Colbert said.

Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel during his show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on June 17, 2025. Late-night host Stephen Colbert speaks during his show, "The Late Show," on September 10, 2025. (Randy Holmes/Disney via Getty Images; CBS/LateShowWithStephenColbert)

"Political violence only leads to more political violence. And I pray with all my heart that this is the aberrant action of a madman and not a sign of things to come," Colbert continued.

The founder of Turning Point USA and host of "The Charlie Kirk Show" became a prominent figure in the media and on college campuses across the nation. He was shot and killed on Wednesday at an event launching his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

President Donald Trump issued a statement on Wednesday focused on Kirk’s legacy as a patriot and leader.

He described Kirk as a "wonderful American" who embodied the values of faith, liberty, and courage, and vowed that his administration would pursue accountability for those responsible. 

Charlie Kirk speaks during a Turning Point USA conference

Charlie Kirk, who founded Turning Point USA, speaks during a Turning Point USA Believers Summit conference on July 26, 2024, in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Trump also issued a strong warning about the dangers of political rhetoric that fuels violence.

"It’s long past time for all Americans and the media to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year, in the most hateful and despicable way possible," the president said.

Trump releases video statement on Charlie Kirk assassination Video

Fox News' Emma Bussey contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

