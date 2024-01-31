Jimmy Failla returns to roots as taxi cab driver for 'honest' chats with strangers about state of the country

Former New York City cab driver turned Fox News weekend primetime anchor Jimmy Failla is rekindling his old profession with a comedic twist in his new Fox Nation special, "Taxi Cab Comedy."

The longtime comedian is taking New York City passengers on the wildest cab ride of their lives, transforming a routine trip into an extraordinary adventure.



"People say to me, 'Jimmy Failla, you've got your own TV show. You've got your own radio show. Why are you dressed like a cab driver again? That can't be good!'" he said, introducing Fox Nation subscribers to his new special.



"The executives at FOX haven't thrown me out of this place yet, but I am getting back behind the wheel of a taxi for some ‘Taxi Cab Comedy,’ where I'm going to talk to some complete strangers about the country with the honesty of someone you'll never see again. Let's be honest, the way I drive, they are never getting behind the wheel with me again."



During one of his rides, Failla dove into society's view on comedy as a whole - doubling down on his recently released ‘Cancel Culture Dictionary’ by saying people now get "currency" for being upset about something.

"What I think what happened with comedy for real is, I don't even know if people are as mad about jokes as they've been taught to be. Because now you get currency for being upset. You're like, it's not that you didn't like the joke, it's that you don't deserve something for not liking it. Well, while you were busy laughing, I was thinking of the underprivileged people. The victims of that joke," Failla laughed.

"The magic of the moment we're living in as a country is we actually have collectively lost our minds," he laughed with one passenger, who was headed to see the play "Wicked."



Failla's list of brave passengers includes actors Torrey Huggins, Carlos Guillermo Garcia, Gio Drasconi, Kurt Grube, Suzanne McCormack, and Adam Welby.

In response to the world's thirst for cancel culture, Failla is on a now-quite-literal expedition to save comedy. During one of his rides, the Fox News host suggested that society is "wound too tight," recommending that we "let go" a bit.

Failla further said he believes the people behind cancel culture are "deploying weaponized censorship" but said he holds faith that we can make America fun again.



Fox Nation subscribers can join Failla's fight to make comedy fun again by tuning in to "Taxi Cab Comedy," available for streaming now.

