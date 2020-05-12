Jim Jordan hopes Durham is 'looking hard' at Comey: He was the 'common denominator'

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, told “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday that he hopes U.S. Attorney John Durham, who is investigating the FBI and the origins of the Russia investigation, is “looking hard at holding [former FBI Director] Jim Comey accountable.”

“Jim Comey is the common denominator through all of this," Jordan, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, said. "I hope John Durham is looking at him real closely.”

Sources told Fox News on Monday that Durham is going “full throttle” with his review into the origins of the investigation into suspected Russia-Trump coordination in the 2016 election, with additional top prosecutors involved in looking at different components of the original probe, after the Justice Department’s move last week to drop the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Speaking during a news briefing at the White House on Monday, President Trump said, “’Obamagate,’ it's been going on for a long time.”

“It's been going on from before I even got elected and it's a disgrace that it happened,” he continued.

A reporter then asked Trump, “What is the crime exactly that you are accusing him of?”

In response Trump said, “You know what the crime is, the crime is very obvious to everybody.”

When Jordan was asked that same question on Monday, he said, “They tried to trap and they did trap Michael Flynn. They tried to set up and trap the president.”

Jordan then described a timeline of events involving Democrats, the FBI and members of the Obama administration three years ago.

“Think about three weeks in January of 2017,” Jordan said. “January 3, [New York Senator] Chuck Schumer announces if you mess with the intelligence community, I have six ways from Sunday to get back at you.”

“January 4, the very next day, [former FBI agent] Peter Strzok tells the two agents who want to drop any pursuit of Michael Flynn he says, ‘No, no, no. Don't drop it. Comey and [former FBI Deputy Director Andrew] McCabe wanted to continue to go after Mike Flynn.’”

Jordan then brought up “the now-famous meeting in the White House where President Obama is in with [former CIA Director John] Brennan, [former Director of National Intelligence James] Clapper, [and] Comey,” which took place the next day.

“After the meeting is over, he [Obama] pulls Comey aside and starts talking to him about Michael Flynn,” Jordan noted.

“The next day, January 6, those same people, Brennan, Clapper, Comey go to Trump Tower to talk to President-elect Trump, brief him,” Jordan continued. “Comey sticks around afterwards to tell President Trump about the dossier, the dossier that Jim Comey already knows is false, he knows is Russian disinformation, he knows is paid for by the Clinton campaign, but he tells the president about it to try to set up the president.”

Jordan then pointed out that “12 days later, Jim Comey sends two guys into the White House, sneaks them in, doesn't follow protocol to set up Michael Flynn.”

Documents unsealed recently by the Justice Department revealed agents discussed their motivations for interviewing Flynn in the Russia probe – questioning whether they wanted to "get him to lie" so he'd be fired or prosecuted, or get him to admit wrongdoing. In that interview, Flynn did not admit wrongdoing and instead was accused of lying about his contacts with the then-Russian ambassador — to which he later pleaded guilty.

“The common denominator through all of that, the common guy is Jim Comey and I hope — I hope John Durham in his investigation is looking hard at holding Jim Comey accountable for all this stuff that played out over the last three and a half years,” Jordan said.

Fox News’ Brooke Singman contributed to this report.