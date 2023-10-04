Jim Jordan announces bid for House Speaker after McCarthy ouster

House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced he is running for Speaker – the first GOP lawmaker to put his hat in the ring for what's sure to be a competitive race.

The House of Representatives is without an elected leader after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted by a small group of rebels within his own party.

Jordan said on Wednesday morning that he would step up to run for the job. House Republicans plan to hold a candidate forum next Tuesday and an election the following day.

He'll likely have the support of conservatives and others in the right wing of the GOP conference, but it's unclear if he can win the support of moderates.

Jordan is the leader of one of three House committees investigating President Biden and his family. That investigation culminated into an impeachment inquiry being led by the House Oversight Committee.

This story is breaking and will be updated…