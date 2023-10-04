Expand / Collapse search
HOUSE OF REPRESENTATIVES

Jim Jordan announces bid for House Speaker after McCarthy ouster

Jordan is chairman of the Judiciary Committee

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, announced he is running for Speaker – the first GOP lawmaker to put his hat in the ring for what's sure to be a competitive race.

The House of Representatives is without an elected leader after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., was ousted by a small group of rebels within his own party.

Jordan said on Wednesday morning that he would step up to run for the job. House Republicans plan to hold a candidate forum next Tuesday and an election the following day.

Jim Jordan speaks before House subcommittee

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio., is running for Speaker of the House (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

He'll likely have the support of conservatives and others in the right wing of the GOP conference, but it's unclear if he can win the support of moderates.

Jordan is the leader of one of three House committees investigating President Biden and his family. That investigation culminated into an impeachment inquiry being led by the House Oversight Committee.

This story is breaking and will be updated…

Elizabeth Elkind is a reporter for Fox News Digital focused on Congress as well as the intersection of Artificial Intelligence and politics. Previous digital bylines seen at Daily Mail and CBS News.

Follow on Twitter at @liz_elkind and send tips to elizabeth.elkind@fox.com

