JESSE WATTERS: This whole House speaker drama is a racket

FOX News host Jesse Watters dissects Rep. McCarthy's ousting as House speaker and the 50,000-page bill that includes "cash back" for donors on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

WHAT DOES MCCARTHY'S REMOVAL MEAN FOR BIDEN INVESTIGATIONS, DAILY FUNCTIONING OF THE HOUSE? EXPERTS WEIGH IN

JESSE WATTERS: Donors aren't giving politicians money for favors. They want cash back and the politicians pay them back in pork right before Christmas Eve in one big old 50,000-page bill you can't read. But "Primetime" just read what the politicians want stuffed inside. Are you ready?

One-and-a-half million dollars for a carbon-neutral bird sanctuary in Virginia. How about this? $1,000,000 to put solar paneled roofs on low income housing in California. A quarter-million dollars to give Teslas to people in the projects. Where would they charge them? Don't worry. Half-a-million dollars for charging stations. Three-million for a playground in California. Now we researched what a playground cost to install – $50,000 tops.

How about $7 million for an inclusive and equitable park? What makes a park inclusive or equitable? I mean, do they lower the hoop, so Whites can dunk? We don't know. Five-million dollars to put Wi-Fi in a park. When have you ever been on a park and said, "Darn it, I can't get Wi-Fi here." One-million dollars to put grass and trees in a parking lot. I called my landscaper, and he said, sodding a parking lot, $2 a square foot, 30,000 square feet is $60,000 and he said $500 a tree. So let's say I want 100 trees in the parking lot. So that's 50-grand. We just sodded and planted trees for about $900,000 below cost. Eleven million dollars for a machine gun range. No wonder they think Mar-a-Lago is worth 18 mil. And Nancy Pelosi asked for a $5 million elevator at a train station. How many stories is this train station? One hundred?

Then there's AOC, AOC wants a half-a-million dollars to remodel a bathroom and a library. I didn't even know AOC's constituents used libraries. AOC also wants $1,000,000 to refurbish a basketball court. All right, it's outdoors, so you pave it, you paint the free throw line, paint the three point line, the half court line, and you put up two hoops that won't break when I dunk on them, and we got a quote to build a basketball court from scratch, $75,000 tops and that's with the fiberglass backboards. She wants a million.

So this whole House speaker drama is a racket, and they look you straight in the eye, and they tell you they want to get inflation down. How is that possible when you're spending $1,000,000 on a basketball court? The whole thing's a joke. They're robbing us, paying back their donors and pretending they're at work. I get it now. Keeping the government open is destroying the dollar. Primetime says, vote them all out.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

For more Culture, Media, Education, Opinion, and channel coverage, visit foxnews.com/media