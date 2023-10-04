Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump weighs in on possible nomination for House speaker after McCarthy ouster

'A lot of people have asked me about it,' Trump told reporters

Thomas Catenacci By Thomas Catenacci Fox News
Published
close
Trump reacts to calls to nominate him for House Speaker Video

Trump reacts to calls to nominate him for House Speaker

Former President Donald Trump reacted to calls to nominate him for House Speaker following McCarthy's fall.

Former President Trump told reporters on Wednesday he was focused on doing the "best thing" for the Republican Party when asked whether he would serve as speaker of the House.

Trump added that he has fielded numerous calls about assuming the vacant speakership, but suggested he was more focused on winning the presidential election. He also said he would assist House Republicans with choosing a replacement for former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was ousted from the role in a dramatic vote Tuesday afternoon.

"A lot of people have been calling me about speaker," Trump told reporters outside a New York City courtroom where he is on trial in a civil fraud case filed by New York's attorney general. "All I can say is we will do whatever is best for the country and the Republican Party. We have some great, great people. A lot of people have asked me about it."

"If I can help them during the process, I would do it. But we have some great people in the Republican Party who would do a great job as speaker," Trump continued. "My sole focus is being president and, quite honestly, with actually making America great again. Because we are living in a country in decline. This is a country that is failing badly. We're not respected in the world, interest rates are through the roof, taxes are through the roof, inflation is horrible."

GOP LAWMAKERS FLOAT TRUMP FOR HOUSE SPEAKER AFTER MCCARTHY'S OUSTING

Former U.S. President Donald Trump appears for his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on October 04, 2023 in New York City. Former President Trump may be forced to sell off his properties after Justice Arthur Engoron canceled his business certificates and ruled that he committed fraud for years while building his real estate empire after being sued by Attorney General Letitia James, who is seeking $250 million in damages. The trial will determine how much he and his companies will be penalized for the fraud. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump speaks to reporters ahead of his civil fraud trial at New York State Supreme Court on Wednesday morning. (David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The former president's remarks came one day after McCarthy was voted out of his position. The motion to vacate the speaker was filed late Monday by Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and joined by seven fellow Republicans and every House Democrat.

Following the stunning 216-210 vote, McCarthy said he wouldn't run for speaker again. He served for just 269 days.

NANCY PELOSI EVICTED FROM HER PRIVATE OFFICE IN THE CAPITOL BY INTERIM HOUSE SPEAKER

With the speaker position vacant, GOP lawmakers including Reps. Troy Nehls, R-Texas, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., and Greg Steube, R-Fla., said they would support Trump to take on the role. The speaker of the House is not required to be a serving member of Congress.

"President Trump, the greatest president of my lifetime, has a proven record of putting America first and will make the House great again," Nehls said in a social media post Tuesday.

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia laughs with House Republican Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks with former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., in June 2021. Greene said she would only support Trump to replace McCarthy. (Caroline Brehman/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"The only candidate for Speaker I am currently supporting is President Donald J. Trump," Greene added. "He will end the war in Ukraine. He will secure the border. He will end the politically weaponized government. He will make America energy independent again. He will pass my bill to stop transgender surgeries on kids and keep men out of women’s sports. He will support our military and police. And so much more!"

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reps. Steve Scalise, R-La., the current House majority leader; Tom Emmer, R-Minn., the current House majority whip; Mike Johnson, R-La., Jodey Arrington, R-Texas; and Kevin Hern, R-Okla., who chairs the Republican Study Committee, have all been floated as possible replacements to McCarthy.

 Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, announced his bid for House Speaker Wednesday morning. 

Thomas Catenacci is a politics writer for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics