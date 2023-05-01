JESSE WATTERS: Hunter Biden went to court to prove he was a deadbeat dad

Jesse Watters discusses Hunter Biden's appearance in Arkansas court over child support payments for young daughter born out of wedlockand what it could mean for the Biden family and the case over his alleged influence peddling Monday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Hunter's baby momma is not doing so great. Being a father is the most important thing a man can do. We all remember dad teaching us to ride a bike for the first time. First time I wrote a bike. I crashed. But some people remember their dads a little differently.

Hunter Biden did something no one's ever done. Hunter Biden went to court today to prove he was a deadbeat dad. Now usually deadbeat dads – I don't want anybody to know. Not Hunter. Hunter Biden, the son of the President of the United States, went to court and told the world, I want to pay less child support.

Now Hunter can't even pick his 4-year-old love child from a lineup. He doesn't even know what she looks like. He's never met her. Those are his words, not ours. But in typical Hunter fashion, he had to advertise to the entire world how despicable he is. Just like Hunter said the laptop's not mine.

He was saying the baby's not mine, either. Hunter Biden went to court to tell this 4-year-old girl that she's not allowed to use his last name. Hunter Biden is basically telling a 4-year-old girl, his 4-year-old girl, she's not allowed to call herself a Biden, even though the paternity test says she's his.