JESSE WATTERS: Fed agents might have enough evidence to indict Hunter Biden

Fox News host Jesse Watters revealed details in the Hunter Biden case regarding whether the president’s son is likely to face criminal charges Thursday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: Federal agents believe they have enough evidence to charge the son of the president, Hunter Biden. Multiple federal agents, who we believe are FBI and IRS agents, are telling The Washington Post the president's son may soon be indicted over tax crimes and firearms crimes. We don't believe the indictment will come before the midterms because of a rule against political charges affecting elections, but the U.S. attorney in Delaware, David Weiss, a Trump appointee, has the case now and the grand jury is over, we're told. This prosecutor will probably have to get sign-off from Merrick Garland before charging the president's son and Merrick Garland will face incredible pressure to manage this case fairly.

FEDS WEIGH CHARGES AGAINST HUNTER BIDEN, OUTCOME OF YEARSLONG CASE COULD BE 'IMMINENT': SOURCE

Now, a trusted source tells "Primetime" that Hunter Biden was actually offered a pretty good plea deal, a couple million dollars in fines and no prison, but Hunter told them to take a hike and dared them to go to trial in Delaware, where he knows he'd get home cooking. This was a big mistake by Hunter Biden and has made rank-and-file agents incredibly mad, and now this plea deal they're offering just got a lot more serious. The new deal is $15 million in fines and having to plead guilty to multiple felony charges. This is a game of chicken that Hunter thinks he can win because his father has the power of the pardon, but it may not be that simple.

A source tells "Primetime" that an astounding amount of whistleblowers are coming forward within the FBI and other agencies and they're willing to share what they know about the case and how it's been handled. Not only that, we're told that individuals who've done business with the Biden family will be going public soon, and it's about to get ugly. It's becoming very difficult for Biden and their protectors to keep a lid on this because of how high this goes up. This is not a story about Hunter Biden. This involves the entire Biden family and most importantly, the president of the United States, and it involves America's number one enemy, China, a communist country dead set on destroying the United States, that's been funneling millions and millions of dollars to the Biden family for years. The media has confirmed that, bank records confirm it, witnesses confirm it, but Joe Biden is the only one who says this isn't true.

