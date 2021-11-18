Kamala Harris bombs in ABC interview on White House tensions, and that's hard to do: Jesse Watters

Fox News host Jesse Watters panned Vice President Kamala Harris' interview with ABC's George Stephanopoulos and suggested it was an epic fail on Thursday's "The Five."

During the ABC interview, Harris appeared to chuckle when asked whether she felt "misused or under-used" in the Biden adminsitration.

"That should have been an easy interview for her. I mean, Stephanopoulos – he's a hardcore Democrat. That's where you go to clean things up, and she couldn't even do that," Watters said.

"Clean up on Aisle Kamala," he added.

Watters said the vice president was "forced to do her own damage control after a brutal report on dysfunction in her office and allegations that there is a nasty feud going on between her staff and Joe Biden's White House."

KAMALA HARRIS' COMMS DIRECTOR RESIGNS AMID GROWING CRITICISM OF THE VP

CNN reported "entrenched dysfunction and lack of focus" in Harris' wing of the White House . The relationships between the Biden-Harris offices are reportedly strained, despite the cordial relationship between the vice president and President Biden.

Following the report, White House officials sent out tweets praising Harris.

"For anyone who needs to hear it [Harris] is not only a vital partner to [Biden] but a bold leader who has taken on key, important challenges facing the country – from voting rights to addressing root causes of migration to expanding broadband," White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

KAMALA HARRIS SPOKESWOMAN SLAMS CNN'S ‘GOSSIP’ REPORTING

Watters continued, "Kamala's team feels like she's being sidelined and saddled with no-wind jobs … One of those no-end jobs Harris reportedly hates is being the face of Joe Biden's border disaster. Kamala is proving she is way out of her league when it comes to managing that problem."

Psaki later implied that racism and sexism were somehow at play in regards to Harris' struggles.

"I do think that it has been easier and harsher from some in the right-wing who have gone after her because she is the first woman, the first woman of color … I’m not suggesting anyone will acknowledge that publicly," Psaki told Politico.

Harris polled at 28% approval, 10 points worse than Biden. Amid the low poll numbers and stories of dysfunction, the vice president's communications director, Ashley Etienne resigned Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"You know … polls, they go up, they go down. But I think what is most important is that we remain consistent," Harris told ABC about her approval ratings.

Co-host Geraldo Rivera said Harris is being sidelined due to being unpopular.

"She's unpopular, partially because she has refused to be the energized … sidekick to make Joe Biden look good. She was supposed to be the counterpoint. He is the elder statesman," he said. "She's blowing it and I don't appreciate that."