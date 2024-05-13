Duke grads rally behind Jerry Seinfeld after anti-Israel agitators disrupt commencement speech

A Duke University graduate said she wasn't surprised to see a small group of anti-Israel agitators walk out on Jerry Seinfeld’s commencement speech, telling "Fox & Friends" that the Jewish comedian received overwhelming support.

"Given Jerry's very outward Zionism and his open Judaism, I can't say I'm surprised, given these protests," Alanna Peykar told Lawrence Jones on Monday. "It's very obvious that they oppose his point of view, but these students definitely went in there. They completely violated Duke's rules."

"They made it very clear to students that they're not allowed to bring in any signs, any flags, and these students completely violated the rules of Duke University."

Dozens of students at Duke University walked out on legendary comedian Jerry Seinfeld’s commencement speech on Sunday, with some chanting "free Palestine," according to videos of the ceremony posted on social media.

The student protesters staged the walkout just as Seinfeld, who is Jewish and a vocal supporter of Israel, was introduced, according to the videos.

Some students carried Palestinian flags as they left the stadium. Other graduates and guests chanted "Jerry! Jerry!" as the comedian took the stage to receive an honorary degree.

Overall, however, Peykar said the student body largely supported Seinfeld's presence despite the misleading media coverage.

"[What] you're not seeing on the media is that after these students walk out, and by the way, it's only 40 students… the entire stadium started booing them, and eventually started chanting Jerry's name, clearly in support of him being our commencement speaker," Peykar said.

Peykar commended Duke for being a safe environment for Jewish students, saying she is very open about her Jewish faith and does not feel discriminated against on campus despite widespread antisemitism on university campuses nationwide.

"I'm actually very thankful to say that Duke University, unlike other universities, has been a much safer environment for Jewish students," Peykar said. "I'm somebody who's very openly Jewish, very openly Zionist, and I'm able to proudly walk around campus. I wear my Jewish star necklace, and… if there's anyone to be targeted, I feel like I'd be one of the first students."

"I can happily say that Duke has done everything in their power to ensure their safety for students," she continued. "Unfortunately, we cannot say the same for universities across America."

Seinfeld has been vocal in his support of Israel multiple times since Hamas terrorists launched surprise attacks on residential areas in Israel on Oct. 7. Seinfeld posted an "I Stand With Israel" image on his Instagram account two days after Hamas' attacks.

The comedian also visited Israel with his family and reportedly had an "emotional" meeting with the freed hostages and representatives of families whose loved ones are still held captive in Gaza, Israeli news outlet Haaretz reported in December.

Jones asked Peykar how Duke has been able to facilitate a safe environment on campus for students of all faiths – including Jews, at a time when anti-Israeli hate is at an all-time high.

"Duke has their rules, and they abide by it, and they stick to it for every group on campus," she responded. "It doesn't adjust based off of certain political beliefs, personal beliefs [or] identities. Additionally, I genuinely believe Duke has done an amazing job in building a community on campus, and what I am seeing on other colleges universities is that these students don't have a place on their campus."

"They don't feel like they have meaning, they don't feel like they have a purpose, and Duke has genuinely created a community that students feel a sense of fulfillment and don't feel the need to turn to this violence," she continued.

