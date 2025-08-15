Move Back
ADVERTISEMENTSkip
PHOTOS: Feds take over DC as Trump cracks down on capital crime
Photos show federal law enforcement officers throughout the nation's capital as President Donald Trump vows to crack down on crime throughout Washington, D.C.
- Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) conduct a traffic stop near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on August 14, 2025.read more
- Federal agents arrest a man outside New York Avenue Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C., on August 14, 2025.read more
- FBI, ATF and U.S. Park Police officers come to the aid of a woman allegedly suffering side effects of synthetic marijuana in the River Terrace neighborhood in Washington, D.C., on August 14, 2025.read more
- Nathaniel, who is homeless, panhandles near the National Mall after U.S. President Donald Trump federalized the Metropolitan Police Department under the Home Rule Act and deployed National Guard to assist in crime prevention in the nation’s capital, in Washington, D.C., August 15, 2025.read more
- DC Metropolitan Police detain a person after an altercation between members of the public in Washington, D.C., August 14, 2025.read more
- Members of federal law enforcement walk past a homeless woman outside of New York Avenue Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C., August 14, 2025.read more
- U.S. military members walk near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., August 14, 2025.read more
- Members of federal law enforcement walk past a homeless woman outside of New York Avenue Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C., August 14, 2025.read more
- Members of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and police patrol near Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 14, 2025.read more
- DC Metropolitan Police detain a person after an altercation between members of the public in Washington, D.C., August 14, 2025.read more
- Members of the U.S. Secret Service and FBI detain a man outside the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C., August 14, 2025.read more
- Police search the car after a person was detained for driving without a license at Brightwood neighborhood after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of the federal take over of the Metropolitan Police Department under the Home Rule Act and the deployment of the National Guard to assist in crime prevention in the nation's capital, in Washington, D.C., August 13, 2025.read more
- A member of the FBI leans on a McDonald's welcome sign near the site where police were detaining a person for driving without a license at Brightwood neighborhood in Washington, D.C., August 14, 2025.read more
- A homeless person sits at a bus stop in Dupont Circle, in Washington, D.C., August 11, 2025.read more
- A U.S. Marshal patrols on Kennedy Street NW, after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to deploy the National Guard and federalize the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., August 12, 2025.read more
- Metro Transit Police and Homeland Security Investigations officers search the vehicle of a person detained for a driver's licence issue in Washington, D.C., August 13, 2025.read more
- Police officers check the belongings of a person detained for a driver's license issue in Washington, D.C., August 13, 2025.read more
- Police detain a person for driving without a license in the Brightwood neighborhood in Washington, D.C., August 13, 2025.read more
- Members of the U.S. National Guard gather near Union Station in Washington, D.C., August 14, 2025.read more
PHOTOS: Feds take over DC as Trump cracks down on capital crime
Photos show federal law enforcement officers throughout the nation's capital as President Donald Trump vows to crack down on crime throughout Washington, D.C.
Move Forward
- PHOTOS: Feds take over DC as Trump cracks down on capital crime