    PHOTOS: Feds take over DC as Trump cracks down on capital crime

    Photos show federal law enforcement officers throughout the nation's capital as President Donald Trump vows to crack down on crime throughout Washington, D.C.

    Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) conduct a traffic stop near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on August 14, 2025. 
    Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images / Getty Images
    Federal agents arrest a man outside New York Avenue Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C., on August 14, 2025.  
    Alex Wong/Getty Images / Getty Images
    FBI, ATF and U.S. Park Police officers come to the aid of a woman allegedly suffering side effects of synthetic marijuana in the River Terrace neighborhood in Washington, D.C., on August 14, 2025. 
    Andrew Leyden/Getty Images / Getty Images
    Nathaniel, who is homeless, panhandles near the National Mall after U.S. President Donald Trump federalized the Metropolitan Police Department under the Home Rule Act and deployed National Guard to assist in crime prevention in the nation’s capital, in Washington, D.C., August 15, 2025. 
    Reuters/Elizabeth Frantz / Reuters
    DC Metropolitan Police detain a person after an altercation between members of the public in Washington, D.C., August 14, 2025. 
    Reuters/Nathan Howard / Reuters
    Members of federal law enforcement walk past a homeless woman outside of New York Avenue Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C., August 14, 2025. 
    Reuters/Nathan Howard / Reuters
    U.S. military members walk near the Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., August 14, 2025. 
    Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters
    Members of federal law enforcement walk past a homeless woman outside of New York Avenue Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C., August 14, 2025. 
    Reuters/Nathan Howard / Reuters
    Members of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) and police patrol near Navy Yard in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 14, 2025. 
    Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters
    DC Metropolitan Police detain a person after an altercation between members of the public in Washington, D.C., August 14, 2025. 
    Reuters/Nathan Howard / Reuters
    Members of the U.S. Secret Service and FBI detain a man outside the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C., August 14, 2025. 
    Reuters/Nathan Howard / Reuters
    Police search the car after a person was detained for driving without a license at Brightwood neighborhood after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of the federal take over of the Metropolitan Police Department under the Home Rule Act and the deployment of the National Guard to assist in crime prevention in the nation's capital, in Washington, D.C., August 13, 2025. 
    Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters
    A member of the FBI leans on a McDonald's welcome sign near the site where police were detaining a person for driving without a license at Brightwood neighborhood in Washington, D.C., August 14, 2025. 
    Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters
    A homeless person sits at a bus stop in Dupont Circle, in Washington, D.C., August 11, 2025. 
    Reuters/Ken Cedeno/File Photo / Reuters
    A U.S. Marshal patrols on Kennedy Street NW, after U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to deploy the National Guard and federalize the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., August 12, 2025. 
    Reuters/Jessica Koscielniak / Reuters
    Metro Transit Police and Homeland Security Investigations officers search the vehicle of a person detained for a driver's licence issue in Washington, D.C., August 13, 2025. 
    Reuters/Ken Cedeno / Reuters
    Police officers check the belongings of a person detained for a driver's license issue in Washington, D.C., August 13, 2025. 
    Reuters/Ken Cedeno / Reuters
    Police detain a person for driving without a license in the Brightwood neighborhood in Washington, D.C., August 13, 2025. 
    Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein / Reuters
    Members of the U.S. National Guard gather near Union Station in Washington, D.C., August 14, 2025. 
    Reuters/Jose Luis Gonzalez / Reuters
