Afghan interpreter fears for family still in Afghanistan, says they've gone into hiding

After the announcement that the last U.S. troops departed Afghanistan, Afghan interpreter "ZZ" said on Tuesday that her family has gone into hiding from Taliban forces.

"The day that I was leaving, the Taliban took control over Kabul. It was very scary and dangerous because the time I was leaving home, the Taliban were trying to build up their checkpoints and it was hard and very difficult to get to the airport because I had the visa and my passport and it was very tough to carry if the Taliban capture you or get you because it's very scary and dangerous for us," she told "Fox & Friends"

The Taliban has been searching houses for people who helped the U.S., she explained, adding that they have threatened to kill her brother, sister, and mother.

BIDEN DENIES HE'S 'OLD FRIENDS' WITH CHINA'S XI, SAYS WORLD QUESTIONING BEIJING ON COVID-19 ORIGIN PROBE

Men are mostly targeted by the Taliban, ZZ said. She added that her brother was "continuously" receiving threats by the Taliban to return his sisters to them.

ZZ said she hopes President Biden will make an exception to rescue her family members. ZZ also said that Biden "promised" the allies that supported the coalition forces as interpreters that he would get them out of Afghanistan, but they are "left behind."

"They are in danger," she said.

Some Americans have been left behind in Afghanistan despite claims by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki last week that it was "irresponsible" to say Americans were stranded in the country.

"I think it’s irresponsible to say Americans are stranded. They are not," Psaki said during a press briefing last week. "We are committed to bringing Americans, who want to come home, home. We are in touch with them via phone, via text, via e-mail, via any way that we can possibly reach Americans to get them home if they want to return home."

Asked if "no Americans stranded" was the official position of the White House, Psaki reiterated that such a characterization was not true.

"I’m just calling you out for saying that we are stranding Americans in Afghanistan, when I — when we have been very clear that we are not leaving Americans who want to return home," Psaki said. "We are going to bring them home. And I think that’s important for the American public to hear and understand."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr. said Monday that the last remaining U.S. troops in Kabul have left Afghanistan , likely leaving hundreds of Americans behind.

"We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out," McKenzie said.

The general's comments echoed those of Psaki's from earlier in the day , who acknowledged that there were a "small number" of Americans left in the country.

Psaki did not have a specific estimate for the exact number of Americans left behind, though a Senior State Department official placed the total at "below 250."

Fox News' Michael Lee contributed to this report.