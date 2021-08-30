Expand / Collapse search
Politics
Published

Last US troops have departed Afghanistan

The removal of U.S. troops meets the Aug. 31 deadline the Biden administration agreed to with the Taliban

By Michael Lee | Fox News
The Pentagon announced Monday that all U.S. troops have departed Afghanistan.

The removal of U.S. troops meets the Aug. 31 deadline the Biden administration agreed to with the Taliban, officially drawing the country's longest-ever conflict to an end.

But the fate of those left behind remains a mystery, with White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki confirming earlier Monday that a "small number" of Americans who want to leave remain in the country.

Psaki could not give an estimate on exactly how many Americans remained in the country, though a senior State Department official put the number at "below 250."

