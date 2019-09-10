Ilhan Omar says 'good riddance' after Bolton resignation, claims he made world 'more dangerous'

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., joined the chorus of voices celebrating former national security adviser John Bolton's departure from the White House.

"John Bolton has been one of the leading proponents of making the world a more dangerous place," she tweeted on Tuesday. "Good riddance."

Bolton, notoriously hawkish on foreign policy, was the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations during former George W. Bush's incursion into Iraq. He has widely been criticized by people like Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., for pushing an aggressive foreign policy that resulted in long overseas wars.

Prior to his departure, Bolton was reportedly sidelined from major meetings on Afghanistan. When President Trump announced Bolton's departure on Tuesday, he tweeted that Bolton "disagreed strongly" with him and others in the administration.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration," Trump said.

Bolton seemed to push back on the president's version of events, tweeting that he was the one who offered to resign.

"I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, 'Let's talk about it tomorrow,'" Bolton tweeted.

Not everyone was so critical of Bolton's tenure, though. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., released a statement on Tuesday praising the former diplomat and top adviser.

“I have known John Bolton for many years and very much appreciate his service to our country in a variety of positions. John understands the world for what it is and the dangers that threaten America’s national security interests.

“As National Security Advisor to President Trump, I found him to be accessible and always pursuing an agenda that not only helps the President but makes America safe," Graham said in the statement.