'I saw a UFO in my backyard:' Lawrence Jones speaks to Area 51 invaders

In the latest episode of Fox Nation's "Man on the Street," Lawrence Jones headed to Nevada last week to speak with an eccentric group of alien "believers" as they explained their motivation for storming Area 51.

Area 51 is popularly known as the site of rumored government studies of extraterrestrials. The "Storm Area 51" Facebook event went viral in July as people pledged to crash the secret military base in an attempt to "see them aliens." More than 2 million Facebook users immediately pledged to attend, with over 1.4 million expressing interest.

The participants donned costumes, including alien masks, and tin foil hats to "protect from interference," one participant explained.

"I saw a UFO, I saw it 20 years ago...in my backyard. I was a kid," said one believer, sporting an alien costume.

When asked why he decided to join the event, another attendee said he was there for "scientific reasons," as a local bystander can be seen shaking his head.

"I want to hear about the alien liberal agenda, they could have some good talking points, we don't know," said another participant.

The weekend included two separate festivals as believers traveled from across the country to the Nevada desert, in hopes of "exposing the truth," but the turnout was far less than anticipated.

"On the one side, I feel like we did what we set out to do, which was put on a safe, clean, effective event that was enjoyable for the people that showed up," "Area 51 Basecamp" organizer Keith Wright told Fox News. "What ended up happening is we didn't end up having the traffic we needed and we wanted."

Wright added the decision to cancel the second day of music, speakers, and movies was based on not knowing how many people would still head to the area after the "storm event."

Other participants said they were satisfied with the turnout and that they hoped it became an annual tradition.

"This is better than I had imagined," a believer told Fox News. "Everybody, we all just came here and made some friends. I hope this is a yearly thing from now on."

