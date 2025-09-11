Biden aides blast Harris book excerpts, adding VP 'was simply not good at the job': report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former aides to former President Joe Biden reportedly fumed at excerpts from former Vice President Kamala Harris’ upcoming book Thursday after she claimed she rarely received support from the president.

Axios national political correspondent Alex Thompson reported that Biden aides "reacted with rage" after excerpts of Harris’ book, "107 Days," which documents her failed 2024 presidential bid, were released Wednesday.

In the excerpts, Harris wrote that Biden’s team rarely, if ever, defended her from negative press.

"They had a huge comms team; they had Karine Jean-Pierre briefing in the pressroom every day. But getting anything positive said about my work or any defense against untrue attacks was almost impossible," Harris wrote.

Several Biden aides told Axios that Harris was trying to scapegoat Biden instead of reflecting on her own failures as vice president.

"Vice President Harris was simply not good at the job," a former Biden White House official said. "She had basically zero substantive role in any of the administration's key work streams, and instead would just dive bomb in for stilted photo ops that exposed how out of depth she was."

Another aide expressed anger at Harris’ suggestion that she should have urged Biden to step down earlier.

"I'm not sure the very robust defense of not having the courage to speak up in the moment about Biden running is quite as persuasive as she thinks it is. If this is her attempt at political absolution: Lots of luck in your senior year," the aide said.

The same aide also disputed Harris’ claim that Biden’s team tried to drag her down by assigning her to handle "irregular immigration" as a so-called "border czar."

"On the border stuff in particular, I'd also say if she had spent a fraction of the time and energy doing the work that she did on complaining about how she was perceived, she would have been perceived a whole lot better," the aide said.

Some aides offered kinder words for the former vice president. Former Biden chief of staff Ron Klain told him that Harris did a "good job" as vice president. Another aide expressed relief that Harris could finally express herself.

"We all know that the Biden folks treated her and her team like s---. We never thought she would actually say anything," the former Biden aide said. "The staffers across a range of ages and positions that I'm talking to are proud of her."

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives for Biden and Harris for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.