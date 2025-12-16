Howard Stern says he 'figured out a way to have it all' in new three-year SiriusXM deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Talk radio icon Howard Stern announced Tuesday that he would stick with SiriusXM for another three years after widespread speculation about his future.

The shock jock, whose influence has faded in recent years as he embraced "woke" ideology, was weighing his future with the satellite radio provider after a 20-year run, with his contract expiring late this year. But Stern put the rumors to rest Tuesday, announcing his decision to stay.

"I’m happy to announce that I figured out a way to have it all. More free time and continuing to be on the radio. So, yes, we are coming back for three years," Stern told listeners during his last show of 2025.

"Thanks to the good folks here at SiriusXM, who, I told you, I really do adore," Stern added. "I was really torn up… I still do love being on the radio. I think the show is better than ever, I really do believe that in my heart."

Tabloids had been speculating that Stern would walk away, with many suggesting SiriusXM wouldn’t offer enough money to keep him around.

Earlier this year, the shock jock made his return after his summer hiatus and pulled a prank on his audience when radio host Andy Cohen opened the program and pretended to take over Stern’s show.

"Everything you’ve been reading in the paper about me or about Robin is completely false," Stern said at the time. "SiriusXM and my team have been talking about how we go forward in the future, they’ve approached me. They’ve sat down with me like they normally do and they’re fantastic."

Stern, dubbed "The King of All Media," exploded onto the scene in 1985 and attracted tens of millions of daily listeners on terrestrial radio before jumping to Sirius in 2006. Nowadays, he reportedly attracts only 125,000 daily listeners.

"The Howard Stern Show" has pivoted away from its roots as a pioneer of the "shock jock" format during the Trump era. In 2023, Stern famously said being labeled "woke" was a "compliment," and he has expressed disdain for Trump voters.

The former bad boy of radio, who used to regularly welcome Trump on his program, ramped up his criticism of Trump throughout his presidency.

"I don't agree with Trump politically, I don't think he should be anywhere near the White House. I don't hate the guy. I hate the people who vote for him. I think they're stupid. I do. I'll be honest with you, I have no respect for you," Stern said in 2024.

President Trump even responded to rumors Stern’s show was ending during an Oval Office event earlier this year.

"Howard Stern, it’s a name I haven’t heard. I used to do his show, I used to have fun, but I haven’t heard that name in a long time," Trump said.

"You know when he went down? When he endorsed Hillary Clinton," Trump continued. "He lost his audience."

Stern was also a staunch supporter of COVID vaccine mandates and regularly scolded public figures who resumed normal life during the pandemic.

Stern will be back live on the air on Monday, January 5.