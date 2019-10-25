Mark Steyn mocks House Democrats' 'ridiculous' probe: They're hosting 'impeachment dinner theater'

House Democrats spearheading the Trump impeachment inquiry are hosting a kind of "impeachment dinner theater," author and columnist Mark Steyn said Friday, taking issue with the secretive nature of the process.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and Emily Compagno, Steyn said that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has "turned impeachment into the FISA court and turned the president into Carter Page."

"This is ridiculous!" he exclaimed.

"If you can have a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) for this, can I book the SCIF for my daughter's birthday party?" asked Steyn.

After almost two dozen House GOP members crashed a closed-door deposition in a SCIF earlier this week – delaying the proceedings with senior Defense Department official Laura Cooper – New York Times columnist Paul Krugman warned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democratic leaders to take "precautions" to protect themselves in the event that the president and his supporters start using "mob tactics."

In a series of posts on Twitter, Krugman guessed the next "phase" for Republicans: "Phase one: try to discourage any investigation. Phase two: try to stonewall, telling officials not to testify. Phase three: physically disrupt the hearings. Phase four: ??? I hope Schiff, Pelosi et al are thinking about precautions. Anything is possible," he wrote.

"I find this fair because, for a start, you can't rough up the whistleblower because apparently he...or she has gone to the Bahamas for the next six months," Steyn told the "Friends" hosts.

"The idea that these [witnesses are] kind of weak people whose testimony can't be questioned is absolutely bizarre," he said.

Adding: "This idea that you have the right to confront your accuser in open court -- that predates America's existence. That predates the Magna Carta."