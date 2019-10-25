Expand / Collapse search
Mark Steyn mocks House Democrats' 'ridiculous' probe: They're hosting 'impeachment dinner theater'

By Julia Musto | Fox News
Author and columnist Mark Steyn says that the impeachment inquiry is for show and that the right to confront your accuser in court predates Magna Carta.

House Democrats spearheading the Trump impeachment inquiry are hosting a kind of "impeachment dinner theater," author and columnist Mark Steyn said Friday, taking issue with the secretive nature of the process.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with hosts Steve Doocy, Brian Kilmeade and Emily Compagno, Steyn said that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., has "turned impeachment into the FISA court and turned the president into Carter Page."

"This is ridiculous!" he exclaimed.

"If you can have a SCIF (Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility) for this, can I book the SCIF for my daughter's birthday party?" asked Steyn.

MARC THIESSEN: DEMOCRATS NOT SERIOUS ABOUT TRUMP IMPEACHMENT -- INQUIRY IS ALL ABOUT POLITICS

After almost two dozen House GOP members crashed a closed-door deposition in a SCIF earlier this week – delaying the proceedings with senior Defense Department official Laura Cooper – New York Times columnist Paul Krugman warned House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and other Democratic leaders to take "precautions" to protect themselves in the event that the president and his supporters start using "mob tactics."

In a series of posts on Twitter, Krugman guessed the next "phase" for Republicans: "Phase one: try to discourage any investigation. Phase two: try to stonewall, telling officials not to testify. Phase three: physically disrupt the hearings. Phase four: ??? I hope Schiff, Pelosi et al are thinking about precautions. Anything is possible," he wrote.

"I find this fair because, for a start, you can't rough up the whistleblower because apparently he...or she has gone to the Bahamas for the next six months," Steyn told the "Friends" hosts.

"The idea that these [witnesses are] kind of weak people whose testimony can't be questioned is absolutely bizarre," he said.

Adding: "This idea that you have the right to confront your accuser in open court -- that predates America's existence. That predates the Magna Carta."

Julia Musto is a reporter for Foxnews.com