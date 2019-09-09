Kilmeade on Hollywood shunning Trump supporters: Maybe we've reached a 'breaking point'

"Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade said Monday that he believes a "breaking point" may have been reached last week when it comes to Hollywood's shunning of Trump supporters.

"I think this was a breaking point. The 'Will & Grace' condemnation of the Beverly Hills fundraiser was a breaking point," he argued, expressing the hope that Americans can try to talk about their political differences.

Debra Messing and "Will & Grace" co-star Eric McCormack ignited a media firestorm when they allegedly called for a media outlet to publish the names of people attending a fundraiser for President Trump.

DEBRA MESSING RESPONDS TO TRUMP TWITTER JAB WITH A CALL FOR GUN CONTROL: 'NOW THAT I HAVE YOUR ATTENTION'

That led to a rebuke Sunday by actress Kirstie Alley, who blasted what she called "yahoos" in Hollywood who proposed exposing supporters of Trump.

"I refuse to be part of the Hollywood a—hats who can’t see that 'NOT working with Republicans' is as stupid and NASTY as 'REFUSING to do business with gay people,'" the 68-year-old star, who hasn't acted since "Scream Queens" in 2016, tweeted Friday.

"STOP ACTING above the FRAY ya damn hypocrites...WE are the same species! let’s help each OTHER ya damn yahoos."

DEBRA MESSING TELLS SUSAN SARANDON TO 'SHUT THE F—K UP' ABOUT TRUMP

Kilmeade pointed out that Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, a Democrat, invited Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, to come to the city to talk about gun violence, while vocal Trump critic Alyssa Milano is scheduled to meet with Cruz about gun reform this week.

"People are saying, 'This is getting so out of hand.' Just because you don't agree with someone politically, it doesn't mean they're horrible people. It goes for both parties. I think the new thing is going to be being accepting and talking," Kilmeade said.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Co-host Steve Doocy said there seems to be a "Trump derangement syndrome" in the country since 2016, and "everybody is dug in" when it comes to their political beliefs.