Hannity warns 'feckless Republicans' ahead of Mueller hearings

Fox News' Sean Hannity had stern words for Republicans Tuesday night on his television show, warning them that they have a responsibility to the American people when they question former Special Counsel Robert Mueller Wednesday.

"You Republicans have a responsibility tomorrow and frankly, a golden opportunity to perform actual oversight," Hannity said to the Republicans who would question Mueller. "I don't want some weak feckless Republicans in Congress to blow it."

The Fox News host warned that Democrats were looking to extend the Russia collusion narrative against President Trump.

"They want Robert Mueller to contradict his own findings and implicate, smear the president. Give them that one soundbite that they and their friends in the media mob will play over and over and over and over and over and over and over again so they can have another 30 investigations for the next 50 years," Hannity warned.

I don't want some weak feckless Republicans in Congress to blow it. — Sean Hannity

Hannity directed the Republican House members, excluding a few he knows, before proceeding to tell Republicans and the audience the line of questioning they should take Wednesday, and spending the next 15 minutes revealing the questions he would ask.

"Start at the beginning, that would be Hillary Clinton... Mr. Mueller your career law enforcement officer if you have classified top secret information on a private server does that violate the Espionage Act? Yes or No sir," Hannity said before asking numerous Hillary Clinton related question.

"Mr. Mueller at what point in your investigation did you realize there was no collusion or conspiracy? Why did the investigation continue after you learned the fundamental truth of what you were investigating?" Hannity said.

The host also read a number of questions that Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett would ask.

Hannity summarized the "mission" to Republicans.

"Your mission should be to inform the American people about a dirty dossier used to literally spy on the opposition party candidate, filled with Russian lies that Robert Mueller ignored," Hannity said.

"Let the American people know the truth."

