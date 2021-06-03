Hannity knocks Fauci after emails released: 'Any idiot' could have 'realized' plausibility of Wuhan lab leak

Fox News host Sean Hannity ripped Dr. Anthony Fauci's pushback against the possibility that COVID-19 leaked from a virology lab in Wuhan, China on "Hannity" Thursday, claiming that "any idiot" could've discerned in January 2020 "that a Wuhan lab leak was plausible and possibly responsible for the pandemic."

HANNITY: Now, Fauci and the entire world knew that the Wuhan facility was experimenting with gain of function with coronaviruses. Logically, any idiot could have realized on January 31, 2020, that a Wuhan lab leak was plausible and possibly responsible for the pandemic. If you brought the question up you are a conspiracy theorist. You're talking about debunked conspiracy theories. Not so debunked anymore, are they? Emails now prove that Dr. Fauci knew that everything was happening in the lab and he was showing great concern that, in fact, NIH money that he was in charge of was being used to do all of this.

We may have actually paid for this and for months in public Fauci treated the lab leak hypothesis as a Fox News conspiracy theory. He said there was no scientific evidence the coronavirus was made in a Chinese lab, even though he got that note on January 31, 2020. He strongly implied that all signs pointed to the virus originating in nature, just the opposite of what he was told. So why did he do this? What did Fauci know and when did Fauci know it …

Even today, Fauci is still urging Americans don't be too accusatory of China because they're working hard to get to the bottom of what really happened. It's in their best interest to tell the truth. He has emails that he got saying that they were covering up the number of people that were killed and then, in fact, their travel ban prohibited people from leaving Wuhan province and traveling anywhere within China or going to Wuhan Province. You've got to be kidding.

