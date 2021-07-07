Hannity slams Big Tech for censorship: if they can do it to the president, they can do it to you

Sean Hannity slammed Big Tech Wednesday for shielding themselves from "legal liability" with the protection of Section 230, a law created to provide legal immunity to platforms that post third-party content following the announcement that former President Donald Trump has filed suit against Twitter, Google and Facebook.



"With a team of high-powered attorneys, President Trump is now taking aim at what we have discussed at length on this program, that's Section 230 protections," Fox News host said on Wednesday’s "Hannity."

He went on to claim that Big Tech’s censorship of conservative politics shows that while companies may say otherwise, they are "editorializing content" and subsequently continue to be protected by Section 230 of the United States Communications Decency Act.

"Supposedly they don't involve themselves in editorial, but in reality, they do," he said. "But this Section 230 is a legal liability shield and it protects these platforms. They're not content providers anymore."

Hannity argued that Big Tech should be held to the same standards as broadcast news, editorial networks when considering the deployment of "so-called fact-checkers."

"Warning labels, even suspensions for information they deem inaccurate, even when they're wrong … Shouldn’t these tech companies be treated like any other news, editorial outlet?" Hannity questioned. "After all, even fake news, CNN, MS*DNC*, the three broadcast networks, New York Times, Washington Post, don't fall under the Section 230 umbrella. They don't have that liability protection."

Hannity went on to call out tech leaders, including Twitter's Jack Dorsey, for banning President Trump all while allowing our nation's foreign enemies to have a social media presence. "Guess who's not banished? Well, look at this. The supreme leader of Iran," he said. "That's right. Ayatollah Khamenei. He frequently tweets about, death to America. Death to Israel. Often calls for the extermination of, quote, the Jews. He is the leader of the world's number one state sponsor of terrorism. @Jack at Twitter, I guess you're happy to have him."

"There's something fundamentally wrong with a company that bans a duly elected president of the United States but gives it an enormous platform to America's foreign enemies and other disreputable individuals," Hannity continued. "As President Trump just stated, well, if the tech giants can censor of the president, then there's nothing stopping them from doing it to you. As a matter of fact, they are."