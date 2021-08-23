Hannity: Biden allowing radical terrorists to call shots as American lives hang in the balance

Fox News host Sean Hannity tore into President Biden on Monday for allowing radical Islamic terrorists to dictate the terms of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan while the safety of American citizens and allies hangs in the balance.

"This is the worst foreign policy crisis in my lifetime, certainly one of the worst in American history," the "Hannity" host said. "The only thing we do know right now is that thousands of innocent souls, our fellow Americans have been left stranded, trapped, held hostage behind enemy lines unable to even get inside the airport in Kabul."

TALIBAN REFUSE TO EXTEND AUG. 31 DEADLINE FOR TROOP PULLOUT: LIVE UPDATES

He continued, "For Biden to put America in such a position of weakness, to put Americans in such a vulnerable position – it's an unforgivable dereliction of duty," the host continued. "All of this was completely preventable. He won't even commit to keeping American forces on the ground past the original deadline. The Taliban are clear. They are not willing to go beyond that deadline, they want the U.S. gone and apparently they are calling all the shots."

Hannity further unloaded on the president for putting billions of dollars in taxpayer-funded U.S. weapons into the hands of the terrorist group.

"Look at your screen," he told viewers. "Taliban fighters are now marching in the streets wearing American gear carrying American weapons that Joe left behind. As a matter of fact, the estimates are now $85 billion worth of guns, ammunition, 40 aircraft including black hawk helicopters… all in the hands of terrorists."

Despite the failures within the framework of the withdrawal deal struck between the United States and the Taliban, the White House has done little to comfort U.S. citizens trapped behind Taliban lines with contradictory statements and misleading messaging, Hannity noted.

"Our fellow Americans have been left stranded, trapped, held hostage behind enemy lines unable to even get inside the airport in Kabul with mixed messaging….'make your way to the airport but we can't guarantee your safety,'" he quoted. "On Saturday they were told don't make your way to the airport it's not safe today…but according to Jen Psaki's alternate reality, no one is stranded," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Psaki on Monday insisted in a fiery exchange with Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy that no American was "stranded" in Afghanistan.

"How would she feel if she was stuck there?" Hannity remarked, urging the White House to call it what it is: "A horrific crisis, no end in sight."