Hannity: Biden gone from pledging unity to using Americans as political scapegoats

Sean Hannity slammed Joe Biden for treating unvaccinated Americans like a "political scapegoat" Friday on "Hannity," noting it was just seven months ago Biden pleaded for unity at his inauguration.

Biden announced Thursday that employers with fewer than 100 employees would be required to mandate employees be vaccinated or test them weekly, drawing sharp criticism from Republicans and questions from critics about the mandate's legality.

"It’s your body, his choice," the Fox News host said. "With an unconstitutional, illegal, unethical federal vaccine mandate, on that, by the way, he said he would never support."

Hannity called the move a "cold, calculated political ploy" designed to galvanize Americans around a common enemy: the unvaccinated.

"Joe Biden’s heartfelt unity pledge lasted all of seven months," Hannity said. "Now, it’s us versus them, and Dr. Joe’s patience is wearing thin."

Hannity highlighted Biden’s statements in his inaugural speech, where he called for unity among Americans, with his statements toward vaccinated Americans.

"Clearly, Joe’s unity pledge was a lie," Hannity said. "Now, half the country is enemy number one, because they don’t want to follow Dr. Joe?"

Hannity also slammed the administration for contradicting mandates on vaccines, and said Biden was using unvaccinated Americans as a "political scapegoat."

"In fact, Democrats say nicer things about illegal immigrants and even the Taliban, some of them, than the 80 million unvaccinated Americans," Hannity said, highlighting the Biden administration’s comments that the Taliban is "businesslike and professional."

Hannity also said Biden’s vaccine mandate was "deeply unconstitutional," highlighting Republicans like South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who have vowed to fight back against the mandate.

"Anyone with a brain knows the mandate is in serious legal jeopardy," said Hannity. "Even fake news CNN attorneys recognize this."

Hannity said that only Americans can make the decision whether or not the vaccine is right for them, not Joe Biden, the media, or bureaucrats in Washington, D.C.

"Individual freedom, liberty is a precious right in this country," Hannity said. "Once you lose it, it will be gone forever."