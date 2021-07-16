'Hannity' panel blasts Biden administration for pushing Facebook to censor content

Former White House Press Secretary and "Outnumbered" co-host Kayleigh McEnany joined "Hannity" on Friday and slammed the Biden administration for openly admitting to working with tech companies to flag what it considers misinformation.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY: I hear a lot of things in the White House press briefings that I take issue with (or I know it’s a deception or not a truthful matter in what’s being spun to us) like saying Republicans want to defund the police, but I literally almost fell out of my chair when I heard an admission from the podium that they are working with social media companies to censor. This is the crux, Jason, of the lawsuit put forward by President Trump (that class action lawsuit). He says social media is colluding with the government and thus becoming state actors and trampling on the First Amendment. People said "Oh no, that’s crazy. President Trump, that’s crazy." It was admitted from the podium and then doubled down on today

Fox News contributor Joe Concha also weighed in, saying that the White House is "colluding" with Facebook.

JOE CONCHA: I like the word "colluding" here because it fits. If the White House is colluding with Facebook on what is right and wrong speech (per their definitions) then every news item deemed negative to the administration can also ultimately be censored or suppressed outside of COVID. You saw Jen Psaki before. She said the administration is simply working with Facebook to combat "misinformation." But who gets to define what misinformation is? The White House? One has to believe, Jason, that Facebook is not biased in serving at the pleasure of the Democratic Party. Of course, it is, and of course, Facebook is acting in good faith (you have to believe that). It doesn’t.

Former Trump advisor Stephen Miller also joined the "Hannity" panel and accusing the federal government of "creeping authoritarianism."

STEPHEN MILLER: Whether you’re talking about this or whether you are talking about what’s happening on the border or DACA, it’s about the U.S. Constitution being thrown out the window. The other two guests had it exactly right, Joe and Kayleigh. This is state censorship. Creeping authoritarianism from the Left has now reached a full gallop. Apparently, Jen Psaki did not understand the lesson from 1984 when, presumably, she read it when she was in high school. It was not intended as a governing blueprint. It was intended as a cautionary tale and to hear her, at the press podium, talk about government censorship as a positive good is truly chilling.

