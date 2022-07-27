Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Guy Benson rips Biden admin's 'word games' on crises: 'I don't know who they think they're fooling'

White House downplays migrant surge at southern border, recession risk, rise in crime

Fox News Staff
Fox News Staff
Guy Benson rips Biden admin's 'word games' on crime crisis

Guy Benson rips Biden admin's 'word games' on crime crisis

Fox News contributor Guy Benson slams Attorney General Merrick Garland for stopping short of declaring a crime crisis in America.

Fox News contributor Guy Benson slammed the White House on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday for their "stupid word games" after Attorney General Merrick Garland stopped short of declaring a crime crisis in America.

NYC TEEN GIRLS ARRESTED ON HATE CRIME CHARGES FOR 'ANTI-WHITE ASSAULT'

GUY BENSON: Here we are playing very stupid word games again. On the border crisis… here's a "matter of concern" on the crime crisis…  Recession, let's change the definition of that word… they won't even describe the problem accurately and I don't know who they think they're fooling.

We just saw the video of that individual beating up and trying to choke a cop, right? It turns out he was out on no bail from a previous crime, a robbery. Then there he is assaulting the cop. It is a vicious attack, and he gets released almost immediately after that. And so they can talk about their talk. I think most people who are affected by this, are concerned about this, say, "OK, fabulous. More words now."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

Guy Benson on AG Garland's lukewarm response: 'I don't know who they think they're fooling' Video
