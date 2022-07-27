Guy Benson rips Biden admin's 'word games' on crises: 'I don't know who they think they're fooling'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Guy Benson slammed the White House on "America's Newsroom" Wednesday for their "stupid word games" after Attorney General Merrick Garland stopped short of declaring a crime crisis in America.

GUY BENSON: Here we are playing very stupid word games again. On the border crisis… here's a "matter of concern" on the crime crisis… Recession, let's change the definition of that word… they won't even describe the problem accurately and I don't know who they think they're fooling.

We just saw the video of that individual beating up and trying to choke a cop, right? It turns out he was out on no bail from a previous crime, a robbery. Then there he is assaulting the cop. It is a vicious attack, and he gets released almost immediately after that. And so they can talk about their talk. I think most people who are affected by this, are concerned about this, say, "OK, fabulous. More words now."

