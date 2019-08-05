Gutfeld, Donna Brazile discuss ongoing Democrat impeachment rumblings

As the Democratic Party continues to internally tackle whether or not to seek articles of impeachment against President Trump, "The Five" took time to debate what impeachment means and the impact it could have on political discourse.

"This is like me writing a love poem and sending it to Halle Berry. Nothing's going to happen. It's going nowhere," co-host Greg Gutfeld said Monday.

"This is a political act meant to circumvent the vote that doesn't reduce the temperature of the country, hardly."

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., appeared on MSNBC Monday morning and said impeachment proceedings could happen as early as fall.

HOUSE JUDICIARY CHAIRMAN JERRY NADLER CONTINUES TO PUSH FOR IMPEACHMENT

“I think that we will probably get court decisions by the end of October, maybe shortly thereafter," Nadler said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., vowed Friday that the president would be "held accountable." But she stopped short of heeding her colleagues' call to initiate official proceedings.

Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile told her fellow "The Five" co-hosts Monday her reservations with impeachment.

"My problem... most people think that if we impeach Donald Trump we will remove him from office," Brazile said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Brazile said she'd prefer concentrating on beating Trump in 2020.

"I do believe that the Judiciary Committee should conduct an inquiry. But the truth is we need to find another way to get rid of Donald Trump and that's called the 2020 election," Brazile said.

Fox News' Sam Dorman contributed to this report.