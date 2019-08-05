Miami Marlins apologizes after joking about Steve Irwin's death in Twitter spat with Tampa Bay Rays

The Miami Marlins issued an apology on Monday after invoking the of death of "Crocodile Hunter" Steve Irwin in a playful back and forth on Twitter with the Tampa Bay Rays.

After Tampa Bay's 7-2 victory over Miami on Sunday, the two team's official Twitter accounts took a few swings at each other over the outcome of the series.

However, then things took a turn after the Marlins used Tampa Bay's mascot against them.

"You're literally the animal that killed Steve Irwin," the Miami Marlins wrote in all caps. "Log off."

Irwin, the Australian TV personality, was killed in 2006 at the age of 44 after being repeatedly stabbed by a stingray while snorkeling.

The tweet received backlash, many calling it insensitive to Irwin's family. The MLB team released a statement issuing an apology.

“This was a regrettable exchange by our otherwise creative social media team," the team stated on Monday. "Unfortunately, in this medium, sometimes we swing and miss, and this was definitely a miss.”

The Marlins official Twitter account added, "we miss Steve" and that "we're so sorry to have made light of his passing."