Colorado business owner who challenged Beto on Second Amendment enters GOP primary

Lauren Boebert, a Colorado gun owner who garnered national attention when she challenged former 2020 candidate Beto O'Rourke on his controversial gun buyback plan, is running for Congress.

Boebert is a mother of four boys and the owner of Shooters Grill in Rifle, Colo. She's running to represent the state's third congressional district, a seat held by Republican Scott Tipton since 2011.

Appearing on "Fox & Friends" with host Steve Doocy, Boebert said that she felt it was a "very selfish thing" not to step up "on behalf of millions of Americans all across this country."

She told Doocy that she drove for three hours to see O'Rourke with her "Glock on her hip" and told him, "'Hell no, you're not going to take our guns.'"

Boebert also said that all of her wait staff open-carries firearms after an incident in an alley behind her restaurant left a man beaten to death.

"So, that immediately prompted the question: How would I defend my people?" she told Doocy. "That day I researched Colorado gun laws, and I began to open-carry to do exactly that: protect my people."

Boebert told the "Friends" host that she feels like she has to run for Congress to make the world a better place for her children.

"I feel that there is a mandate upon my life to prepare the world that I'm going to send them out into," she stated.

"I have been on the ground doing the work with the people of Colorado," Boebert explained. "We have begged our representation in Colorado to come and help us. And, the only response that we received was they were focused on 2020 elections."

"So now, I am focused on 2020 elections," Boebert concluded.