WaPo calls out McConnell for lack of action on guns, lists hundreds of names of mass shooting victims

Following increased calls from the media for further gun control measures, the Washington Post editorial board singled out Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., in a Tuesday op-ed, and called on him to ban assault weapons, claiming it would save lives.

The opinion piece, entitled: "How many more names will be added to the list before Mitch McConnell acts on guns?" cites American mass shootings from 1999 to the present and lists each victim, along with their age and where the shootings took place.

"No single law would end gun violence, but there are reasonable, obvious measures that would help," the board wrote.

"For example: Ban the sale of military-grade assault weapons. Unneeded by civilians, they are a blight on the nation, their ready availability a national disgrace. Eliminating them would slow the growth of this list. It would save lives."

Despite the call to action, the article does not tackle the issue of increased background checks, mandatory gun buybacks, regulation of ammunition, red flag laws, or the implications of state efforts to regulate the Second Amendment.

Instead, the article focuses more on emotion and lets the names of the dead stand alone.

"The list below, far from comprehensive, is tragic, in part, because it is so far from inevitable," the story reads.

The editorial board also asked what it would take to force McConnell's hand on gun legislation, and offered up a hypothetical future where mass shootings occur every day.

"What if there was a mass shooting in the United States not once or twice or four or six times monthly, but every single day, a big one, the kind that electrifies social media and squats for days on Page 1 — would that be enough to move Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from his insistent inertia on gun safety?" the board asked.

"Would any volume of bloodshed convince the Kentucky Republican that Congress faces a moral imperative to act?"