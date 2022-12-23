Knoxville mayor criticized for attending 'all ages' Christmas drag show with 'exposed b---holes,' 'sex acts'

The Mayor of Knoxville Tennessee drew outrage after boasting she attended a "Drag Queen Christmas" show Thursday evening.

Democrat Mayor Indya Kincannon shared on Facebook a picture of herself in the audience with the caption, "So glad to be at ‘A Drag Queen Christmas’ with so many merry Knoxville folks! It's going to be a festive night! #knoxvilleforall."

The "all-ages" drag show is touring across the country and has sparked outrage over its graphic, sexual content.

Conservative creator Libs of TikTok called out the mayor for "promoting" the performance.

"GRAPHIC, Mayor of Knoxville, TN attended ‘Drag Queen Christmas’ which was open for ‘all-ages.’ The show is by a group on tour throughout the US. Their shows feature exposed b---holes, simulated sex acts, & oversized fake exposed breasts. Elected officials are promoting this," the user tweeted.

The Libs of Tik Tok tweet racked up over 1400 retweets and over 900 comments within an hour. Several users expressed disgust that children were allowed to attend this show, calling it "insane" and "wrong."

The mayor's website has a "LGBTQ+Equality" page and lists a "LGBT Liaison" who

"works closely with LGBTQ+ groups and individuals to hear concerns and to share information through outreach and public education."

The mayor's office did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The drag show has toured in several major cities and will make stops in South Carolina and Florida before the end of the year.

Independent journalist Tayler Hansen appeared on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Monday to talk about how he was temporarily locked out of his Twitter account for blasting the "blatantly sexualized show" as "grooming" children.

He shared photos and video where he said performers simulated sex, danced suggestively and made sexual gestures to the audience and a group of about 20 children.

