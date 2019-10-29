Media reaction to Baghdadi's death is 'just stunning,' disgraceful, Mike Huckabee says

The mainstream media hate President Trump so much they can't recognize his accomplishment in approving the mission that took out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee claimed Tuesday.

The Washington Post faced an avalanche of criticism Sunday for initially describing al-Baghdadi as an "austere religious scholar" in the headline of a story about his death.

A separate piece written by columnist Max Boot slammed Trump for calling the deceased terrorist a "coward."

"The assertion that Baghdadi died as a coward was, in any case, contradicted by the fact that rather than be captured, he blew himself up,” Boot wrote.

TRUMP DESCRIBES AL-BAGHDADI AS 'WHIMPERING AND CRYING' BEFORE DYING IN U.S. OPERATION: 'HE DIED LIKE A COWARD'

Boot later printed a correction reading: “An earlier version of this column included a sentence questioning whether Trump was right to call Baghdadi a coward because he blew himself up. The line was removed because it unintentionally conveyed the impression that I considered Baghdadi courageous."

Huckabee told "America's Newsroom" host Sandra Smith that The Washington Post's corrections section is going to end up "bigger than the rest of the paper" and said that "the fact that [Boot] tried to defend Baghdadi is just stunning."

"Of course, Baghdadi is a coward," said Huckabee. "He took his children with him, ran into a tunnel, and then blew his own kids up. If that's not cowardly, then there's no definition of it."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"This is absurd," Huckabee added. "This guy was a rapist. He was a psychopathic murderer."

"He murdered and beheaded people in the press and even the press hate Trump so much they can't even recognize what a good thing it is to take Baghdadi off this planet and send him to Hell where he belongs," the former governor stated. "I'm just stunned by it."

"This is insane and the news media has shamed itself and they have disgraced themselves once again," Huckabee told Smith.